Charles will start in Week 6, but not at left tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington On Thursday, Saahdiq…

Charles will start in Week 6, but not at left tackle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Thursday, Saahdiq Charles took practice reps at left guard with the first-team Washington offensive line.

On Sunday, Saahdiq Charles will take game reps at left guard with the first-team Washington offensive line.

According to Sam Fortier of the Washington Post, Charles is slated to start along the interior for the Burgundy and Gold in Week 6.

Charles is thought to be a possible option at left tackle for the organization, but this weekend, he’ll make his debut one spot over from tackle.

That means Wes Martin, who’s started at left guard in Washington’s first five games of the year, will head to the bench.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

During a Thursday press conference, Ron Rivera compared Charles and Martin.

“First of all, just a bigger body and a more physical body at guard for us,” he said. “I like what Wes Martin does. Wes is a really good puller. He’s good in space. He’s a physical blocker when he’s in space. Watching Saahdiq, Saahdiq at the point of attack is a little bit more stout.”

Washington’s front is coming off of a disheartening effort where it allowed the Rams to post eight sacks. Martin was exposed in that loss and has been exposed at other times in 2020, too.

So, Charles, the LSU fourth-rounder, is getting his shot. Some believe he’s best-suited for guard if he wants to thrive in the NFL. Whether that’s true or not, Rivera believes he’s best-suited for guard this Sunday, and that’s all that matters at the moment.