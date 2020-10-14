Ron Rivera won’t ‘discuss hypotheticals’ with Dwayne Haskins trade rumors

Ron Rivera won’t ‘discuss hypotheticals’ with Haskins trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Washington Football head coach Ron…

Washington Football head coach Ron Rivera will not humor trade rumors surrounding third-string quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

At all.

“I’m not going to talk about football business,” Rivera said Wednesday.

The coach’s comments come amid mounting speculation that the former first-round QB wants a trade out of Washington.

“We’re not getting into transactions and stuff like that, that we could potentially do. I don’t want to talk about the hypotheticals,” the coach said. “Whatever happens happens as far as this football team goes is really about trying to get us in position to win a game and develop this football team and so we will cross the bridges when we get to them.”

After starting the first four weeks of the season, Rivera decided to bench Haskins last week against the Rams and start Kyle Allen. What’s more Haskins did not move to the backup quarterback spot, but rather to third-string behind veteran Alex Smith, and Rivera has been clear that’s the plan going forward.

Haskins did not even attend last Sunday’s game against the Rams as he was sent home with a stomach issue. He was still absent on Wednesday when the team returned to practice, and Rivera explained that he was told Haskins is still dealing with a stomach issue.

While Rivera didn’t want to discuss trade situations with Haskins, he also didn’t shut the door on those situations either, which makes sense.

CBS Sports reported last weekend that those close to Haskins would like him to be traded, but an ESPN report said that the second-year QB had not asked to be traded nor had Washington gotten any calls about his availability.

