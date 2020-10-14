Ron Rivera says protocols are keeping ill Dwayne Haskins away, not the team

Rivera says protocols are keeping ill Dwayne Haskins away originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has now…

Rivera says protocols are keeping ill Dwayne Haskins away originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has now missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and Wednesday’s practice as he continues to deal with an illness that has kept him away from the team.

Though Haskins has tested negative for the coronavirus, head coach Ron Rivera explained on Wednesday that he was sent home under orders from the team doctors. At this point, Washington is strictly following protocols that dictate where Haskins can be.

“We’re not keeping him out of the building, just so everybody knows,” Rivera said.

“What we’ve done is, he’s come in, he’s seen the doctors, he’s taken his test and he’s gone home.”

Haskins was at the facility on Monday, but the quarterback has since been back home after being treated on Wednesday. Rivera noted that he doesn’t know the specifics on Haskins’ illness, but that it revolves around a gastrointestinal illness.

The timetable for Haskins’ return to the team is unclear, and like everyone else, Rivera is just waiting to hear what the doctors have to say before the next step is taken.

“If he was feeling better, he could come in,” Rivera said. “Guys, I’m not the doctor. I’m just telling you what I get told.”