Ron Rivera hopes Dak Prescott finds ‘encouragement’ in Alex Smith’s return

Rivera hopes Prescott finds ‘encouragement’ in Smith’s return originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sunday afternoon saw two NFC East quarterbacks experience opposite ends of the journey forced by a serious injury.

Alex Smith made his return for the Washington Football Team, entering their game against the Los Angeles Rams 693 days after suffering multiple fractures in his leg on a sack in 2018. Hours later, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke his ankle in gruesome fashion while playing against the New York Giants. He was immediately transported to the hospital and no timetable has been established for when he might be able to play football again.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay about Prescott’s injury and how the Cowboys’ signal caller might find “encouragement” in Smith’s long-awaited return.

“You can always look at what Alex has gone through to get himself to where he is today,” Rivera said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Dak Prescott because he’s a heck of a young man and hopefully it’s not as bad, it’s something they can correct and fix and now he’s just rehabbing to get himself back on the football field and that’s what we’re all gonna pray for.”

The Cowboys plan to move forward with Andy Dalton as their quarterback. Prescott had been in negotiations with Dallas over a long-term deal, but he was playing out the 2020 season on the franchise tag. The 27-year-old now faces an uncertain future both financially and as a player, though Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is still optimistic about what Prescott can eventually accomplish.

“He’s our future,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, as quoted by ESPN. “He’s special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he’ll overcome and come back better than ever.”

In the nation’s capital, Rivera plans to move forward with original Week 5 starter Kyle Allen, who suffered an arm injury that prompted Washington to put Smith into the game. The veteran is expected to remain Allen’s backup while trade rumors swirl around 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins.