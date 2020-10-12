Reports: Former USWNT coach Jill Ellis among candidates for D.C. United job

Reports: Ex-USWNT coach Jill Ellis a candidate for D.C. United originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington D.C. United is considering…

D.C. United is considering former U.S. women’s national team manager Jill Ellis to fill its head coaching job after relieving Ben Olsen of his duties Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer lists Ellis as a possible candidate alongside Fort Lauderdale CF head coach Jason Kreis, former Schalke manager David Wagner and former D.C. United star John Harkes. Jeff Carlisle of ESPN characterized D.C. United’s coaching search as still being in the “early stages.”

Ellis is from the D.C. area. Her family moved to Fairfax County from the United Kingdom in 1981. She led Robinson Secondary School to a Virginia High School League state championship in 1984 and played college soccer at William & Mary before embarking on her coaching career.

Ellis eventually coached the USWNT from 2014 to 2019, winning two World Cups. She posted a career record of 106-7-19 before relinquishing the role after the U.S. won the World Cup in 2019. The 54-year-old has since transitioned to working with the U.S. Soccer Federation as an ambassador for promoting the advancement of women in soccer coaching roles.

D.C. United goes into play Monday with the fewest points in MLS at just 11 through 17 matches played. Assistant coach Chad Ashton was named the interim head coach while the team figures out who to select as its next manager moving forward.

After falling to Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on Sunday, D.C. United has six games remaining before the offseason begins. The club’s next match is slated for Wednesday, when the Black and Red will take on the Philadelphia Union looking to win their first contest in regulation since Sept. 2.