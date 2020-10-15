Report: Dwayne Haskins remains out of practice, took COVID test Thursday

Report: Haskins (illness) won’t attend practice Thursday, took COVID test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins won’t…

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins won’t be at the Washington practice facility Thursday while battling an illness.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Haskins is still sick and only went to the facility Thursday to take a COVID-19 test. The team has ruled out the illness to be COVID-19 related, though the test suggests they’re being cautious with the 23-year-old.

Haskins has been absent from the team since Sunday’s game against the Rams, which came a few days after he was demoted to the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.

Kyle Allen remains the starter entering Week 6 against the Giants with Alex Smith as the backup. Though he’s been relegated to inactive status on gamedays, Haskins appears to still have a chance on this team.

On Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera assured reporters he has not given up on the former first round pick and he’ll have a chance to continue his development this season.

Haskins has to get healthy first to do that, so the focus will be primarily on his health over the coming days.