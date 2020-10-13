Justin Schultz​ excited to be the one feeding Ovechkin for one timers

Justin Schultz​ excited to be the one feeding Ovi one timers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington As a defenseman…

As a defenseman playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last five seasons, new Capital Justin Schultz has seen his fair share of one timers and other shots from Alex Ovechkin.

Now that he’s on the other side of the bitter rivalry, Shultz is excited for the role reversal ahead of him.

“​The power play is obviously one of my strengths, so hopefully I get an opportunity on there,” Schultz told reporters when asked about the prospect of playing alongside Ovechkin. “Whether it’s the first or second unit…like you said, it’ll definitely be nice getting to feed [Ovechkin] the one timers as opposed to standing there and taking them. Really looking forward to it.”

Standing there and taking an Ovechkin shot sounds like just about the most unpleasant thing imaginable, so it’s no surprise Schultz is so enthusiastic about joining sides with perhaps the greatest pure goal scorer in NHL history.

Schultz has recorded 164 assists so far in his eight-year NHL career. If things go well for the Caps, he’ll be adding a few more to that total this season thanks to Ovechkin.