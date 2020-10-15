Joe Theismann says ‘I’ve tried’ to reach out to Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Washington Football legend…

Washington Football legend Joe Theismann wants to speak to Dwayne Haskins as the second-year pro deals with being benched, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

“No,” Theismann said when asked if he’s talked to Haskins. “I’ve tried.”

Speaking Thursday morning via The Kevin Sheehan Show on Team 980, Theismann explained that all quarterbacks get benched at some point, it’s what happens next that can make a career.

“I’d love to help him. I’d love to help him any way I can to deal with this situation because we have all gone through it. We have all been benched, we have all been taken out of a game. We have all been put in situations and the next thing is what do you do about it. The entire situation that Dwayne is in is in Dwayne’s hands to control. What do you do now? What do you do going forward?”

Unfortunately for Haskins he has been sick and away from the team. He did not come to the Washington game last Sunday against the Rams due to a stomach issue and missed practices Wednesday and Thursday still dealing with the stomach problems.

Each day, however, Haskins has come to the facility to take his daily COVID-19 test and the team has confirmed he is not missing time due to the virus. Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he spoke with Haskins in the team facility on Monday of this week as well.

Theismann said he wants to make a simple suggestion to Haskins if the two ever speak:

