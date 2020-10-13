It’s been a year since the Nationals went to the World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington It’s hard…

It’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year since the Nationals earned their first World Series berth.

This time last year, the Nats, and the whole world, were very different.

The Nationals got off to a dominant start in their National League Championship Series Game 4 against the Cardinals, scoring seven times in the first inning and taking advantage of multiple Cardinals mistakes to knock starter Dakota Hudson out eight batters into the game, eventually going on to win and sweep the series with a 7-4 win.

Sure feels like a decade ago doesn’t it?

Despite the mess this season was, both for the Nationals on the field and just this whole “2020” thing, honestly it’s just nice to think back to what it was like to experience that run.

We had so many scenes like these after they clinched:

I can remember at this point feeling like the Nationals were just playing with house money. To win the Wild Card game was an accomplishment given their inability in the past to have any success in a series-clinching game.

Sadly, the expectations just weren’t winning a pennant heading into the 2019 MLB postseason.

I mean, think of that Dodgers series where Washington was a massive underdog. By the time they went on the sweep St. Louis, it felt so far above and beyond where we thought this team would go.

Plus, there was that whole “19-31” thing if you don’t remember.

Sure, there’s a lot of work to do to get back to that position again, but we all need a cleanse at times this year, so let’s just enjoy the ride one year later.