Balanced Fund 14028.88 + .15 – 1.07 + 5.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2404.85 – .37 – .58 + 8.42

Emerging Markets 379.62 + 1.17 – .18 + 3.96

Equity Income Fund 13004.00 + .23 – 1.26 – 4.89

GNMA 783.64 – .01 + 3.00

General Municipal Debt 1449.25 – .14 – .07 + 1.79

Gold Fund 431.69 + .55 – 2.37 + 36.04

High Current Yield 2347.04 + .04 – .07 – .10

High Yield Municipal 671.96 – .16 – .08 – .30

International Fund 1990.17 + .68 – .65 – 1.03

Science and Technology Fund 4175.42 + .56 – 1.83 + 30.18

Short Investment Grade 386.14 + .03 + .04 + 3.37

Short Municipal 191.80 – .03 – .04 + 1.24

US Government 740.45 – .28 – .41 + 7.39

