In The Loop: Tom Brady’s tweet to LeBron, Austin Rivers’ gender reveal

In The Loop: Brady’s tweet to LeBron, Rivers’ gender reveal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Here are some of the best moments going on in the sports world right now.

Starting off, Tom Brady is always one of the best personalities on Twitter. He recently posted this photoshopped image of LeBron James on his “4th down” picture in honor of LeBron’s fourth championship. Both Brady and James are two of the best athletes in the world who continue to play at a high level despite their age. And Brady isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself, either.

Next up, LeBron’s daughter, Zhuri, received a mini house in the backyard of their main house for her birthday. Can I move in? Not a bad return home gift from dad.

Finally, gender reveals are a big part of society today and Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers revealed the gender of his baby with girlfriend Audreyana Michelle with an alley-oop. Congratulations to the couple on their baby boy on the way!

It broke in the hand lol🤷‍♂️but yea it’s a boy. 😍 Blessed.

That’s some of the latest news going on in the sports world right now.