How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Giants Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Entering Week 6, the Washington Football Team sits at 1-4, but the NFC East is still wide open. All Washington needs to do is win some division games.

Their first opportunity to do so comes against the New York Giants on Sunday.

When Washington takes the field, the plan is for Kyle Allen to be the quarterback under center. Leaving the Week 5 contests against the Rams with an injury, Alex Smith entered the game to signify his incredible road back to the football field following a severe leg injury in 2018. While head coach Ron Rivera was impressed with how Smith looked, the plan is to roll with Allen going forward.

The quarterback position has questions, but so do other groups in Washington. The offensive line and secondary both put out bad performances on Sunday, and the team will need more out of them if they are going to compete.

As bad as Washington’s season has been, New York’s maybe worse. At 0-5, the Giants are lacking weapons and consistency all over as Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers.

It will be a battle of some struggling NFC East teams in Week 6, here’s everything you need to know.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at GIANTS WEEK 6:

Who: Washington Football Team (1-4) at New York Giants (0-5)

What: Week 6 of the 2020 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: FOX, pregame and postgame coverage airing on NBC Sports Washington (channel finder)

Live stream: Stream on FuboTV, pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com (live stream schedule)

Radio: The Team 980 & 95.9 FM

Spread: Giants, -3 (via PointsBet)

Over/under: 43 (via PointsBet)

Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL at GIANTS TV SCHEDULE:

10 a.m.: Washington Football Kickoff Live (NBCSW)

1 p.m.: Washington Football Team at New York Giants (FOX)

4 p.m.: Washington Football Postgame Live (NBCSW)

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, Washington Football vs. Eagles (W, 27-17)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, Washington Football @ Cardinals (L, 15-30)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, Washington Football @ Browns (L, 20-34)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, Washington Football vs. Ravens (L, 17-31)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, Washington Football vs. Rams (L, 10-30)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, Washington Football @ Giants

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, Washington Football vs. Cowboys

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, Washington Football vs. Giants

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, Washington Football @ Lions

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, Washington Football vs. Bengals

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26: Washington Football @ Cowboys

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, Washington Football @ Steelers

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13, Washington Football @ 49ers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20, Washington Football vs. Seahawks

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, Washington Football vs. Panthers

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, Washington Football @ Eagles