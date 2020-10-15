Chase Young has spoken with Dwayne Haskins, says the QB ‘isn’t done’

Chase Young says ‘Dwayne Haskins isn’t done’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington As it stands now, the future is…

As it stands now, the future is bleak at best for Dwayne Haskins in Washington.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins was benched last week in favor of Kyle Allen. Not only was Haskins removed from the starting role but the second-year passer was also relegated to third-string on the depth chart behind Allen and Alex Smith.

While what’s next for Haskins remains in the balance, the 23-year-old has plenty of support from defensive lineman Chase Young. In a Zoom call with local media on Thursday, Young said he’s spoken to Haskins since his benching and reminded the passer his current situation is just one of multiple obstacles he’ll have to overcome in his career.

“He doing cool, man. He doing good,” Young said. “I just told him to put his head down. I told him this is adversity and it’s going to show who you really are. I said, ‘Dwayne Haskins isn’t done.’ He has a lot ahead of him for his future, his career, and I’m all behind him.”

Young and Haskins are good friends; their relationship goes a lot further back than just this year.

The two have known each other since high school when they were both stars in the DMV area, with Haskins a 2016 graduate of the Bullis School in Potomac, Md., and Young a member of the 2017 class from Hyattsville powerhouse DeMatha Catholic.

Then, both Haskins and Young were teammates at Ohio State for two seasons before becoming first-round picks by Washington in back-to-back drafts.

When Haskins was benched last week, some reports suggested that the quarterback’s poor practice and study habits contributed to the move. Asked about Haskins’ work ethic, Young denied such allegations and said that the quarterback prepares well.

“Dwayne, he’s been working, man. He’s definitely been working,” Young said. “He’s been in his playbook a lot more. I feel like he just needs to continue to take care of the Xs and Os, dot his Is, cross his Ts, and I think he’ll be fine.”

Regardless of what happens next for Haskins, the 23-year-old quarterback will have Young in his corner supporting him.

“At that quarterback position, it can be tough for anybody. I got Dwayne’s back,” Young said. “That’s my guy. I’m going to try to help him out the best I can, if I can at all.”