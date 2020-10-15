Best Halloween Sales to Shop for 2020

Halloween will look different this year, and some traditions may not be possible. Plenty of customs still are doable, however,…

Halloween will look different this year, and some traditions may not be possible. Plenty of customs still are doable, however, including decorating your yard, carving pumpkins, donning a costume and eating lots of candy.

Retailers are also making it clear that Halloween is still on by throwing sales in the final weeks before Oct. 31.

Here are the stores offering some of the best Halloween sales for 2020:

— Halloween Express.

— Hobby Lobby.

— Home Depot.

— Hot Topic.

— Joann.

— Lowe’s

— Michaels.

— Petco.

— Spirit Halloween.

— Target.

— Walmart.

As is the case every year, the best time to shop for Halloween is right after Halloween (or at the very last minute). That’s when stores will become desperate to offload Halloween candy and spooky yard decor to make room for Christmas merchandise. But here’s where to shop to save the most, if you can’t wait.

Halloween Express

Check out the retailer’s website for limited-time promo codes. For example, we’ve already seen a one-day-only code for 10% off online orders.

Hobby Lobby

Go to the retailer’s website for a coupon good through Oct. 17 (online and in stores) that gets you 40% off fall home decor and crafts.

Home Depot

The retailer has been offering limited-time specials on fall and Halloween decor. Deals change frequently, but it offered 20% off select spooky decorations in early October. Check back regularly for more deals. If you’re not interested in giant inflatable lawn dragons or clowns, Home Depot has a selection of fall plants. The best way to find these is to go to the garden center of your local store and see what’s on sale.

Hot Topic

The retailer is offering up to 50% off across its entire site for a limited time (no end date is listed on the sale). Note the “up to” language. Most of the Halloween merchandise isn’t discounted quite that much, but plenty is marked down to 30% off.

Joann

Halloween decor, fall florals and fabric are up to 60% off for a limited time. Plus, if you want to make your own Halloween T-shirt, all Gildan short- and long-sleeved shirts are 25% off.

Lowe’s

If you peruse the Lowe’s Halloween section online, you’ll find indoor and outdoor Halloween decor, as well as less-spooky fall decor marked down. Prices start at $3.98. Discounts are updated daily, so check back regularly.

Lowe’s is also offering free drive-through trick-or-treating events from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 to Oct. 29. Kids will receive free candy and a small pumpkin and are encouraged to wear costumes. To participate, you’ll need to reserve a time on Lowe’s website.

Michaels

Through Oct. 31, get 20% off regular-price merchandise in stores and online with code 20MADEBYYOU. Consider using that discount for Halloween decor and crafting supplies. Plus, for a limited time, all Halloween decor is up to 40% off. The sale includes fake spider webs, ceramic jack-o’-lanterns, spooky light-up trees and more.

Petco

Until Oct. 17, get 20% off your purchase of $75 or more when you order online and pick up your order in a store or use curbside pickup. Consider using this deal to buy your pet’s Halloween costume (Petco has many). Just select the “I’ll pick it up” option at checkout. Select Halloween costumes, treats and toys are also currently 30% off. Plus, Petco has also been rolling out discounts on its “Bootique” Halloween costume line, so check its site daily for bargains, whether you’ll be dressing up your pet as a taco, unicorn, dragon or pirate this year.

Spirit Halloween

The purveyor of all things Halloween has been offering one-day-only promo codes on its site all season long. We recently saw 20% off orders over $75. So check the retailer’s site for the latest code you can apply at checkout.

Target

Target’s weekly ad drops every Sunday, and it’s the best place to check out the Halloween savings available for the week ahead. Through Oct. 17, the retailer is offering buy one, get one 50% off for Halloween costumes, makeup and accessories. Select Halloween candy and snacks are on sale as well. For example, you can get two bags of Halloween-themed Cheetos for $6 and three Halloween Kinder Joy eggs for $5.

Walmart

The retailer’s weekly ad (valid through Oct. 27) is full of Halloween deals. Highlights include kids’ costumes starting at $15, price cuts on Halloween candy and sales on eerie decor, from fog machines to motion-sensor-activated skeletons.

Update 10/15/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.