AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring own COVID infection

Facing a conservative turn, Supreme Court opens new term

Trump’s doctor’s comments on symptoms, care spark confusion

One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges

Analysis: Trump faces credibility crisis over health scare

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

The Latest: Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus

AP EXPLAINS: What happens if a candidate for president dies?

Drubbed in 2018, California GOP looks to regain House seats

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

