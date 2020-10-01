AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Trump Proud Boys remark echoes Charlottesville
Biden, Trump snipe from road and rails after debate chaos
Debate commission says it will make changes to format
Senate approves bill to avoid shutdown, sending it to Trump
Amtrak rider-in-chief Biden embarks on Rust Belt train tour
Analysis: Trump leans on tone that turns off voters he needs
Getting warmer: Trump concedes human role in climate change
Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief
12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted
Parscale steps back from Trump team after hospitalization
