‘Amazed’ with Lamar Jackson, watch John Harbaugh compliment his QB’s poise

WATCH: Harbaugh tells Lamar how ‘amazed’ he is with QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Sometimes, even coaches just have to sit back and enjoy their players go to work. And when you coach Lamar Jackson, that’s bound to happen a lot.

After Jackson found his favorite target, Mark Andrews, in the endzone for a five-year touchdown pass to put the Ravens up 10-0 on the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh sought out his quarterback to compliment him on his play.

“I just gotta compliment ya,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how you are so poised with everything. The clock, the play, lateness, lining up and having to set that.

“I mean, I’m amazed,” he said. “Great job.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harbaugh go over to Jackson during a game to compliment his impact on the game and its fans.

Last season during one of the reigning MVP’s signature games, Harbaugh sat next to him and told him how much he loves Jackson’s relentlessness on the field.

“You changed the game, man,” he told Jackson at the time.

Baltimore’s head coach-quarterback tandem seems to have a great relationship on the field. Based on what we’ve seen, it looks like there’s trust, communication and a great deal of mutual respect.

They might not have achieved the kind of playoff success they expect of themselves, but it’s hard to imagine this team staying down for long with Jackson and Harbaugh leading the way.