CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | Fairfax Co. schools move forward with reopening plan | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » Alex Smith the heavy…

Alex Smith the heavy favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Ashooh | @NBCSWashington

October 14, 2020, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alex Smith the heavy favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith’s story continues to grow after what he did Sunday. 

Smith is now the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year after playing his first game Sunday since his horrific leg injury back in 2018. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet,

Smith had NFL Twitter dealing with all kinds of emotions when he stepped on the field against the Rams, won’t be the starter this week as long as Kyle Allen is ready to play, but it’s clear just taking a snap is enough of an accomplishment given his road back. 

Here’s the top five: 

Alex Smith -400

Ben Roethlisberger +420

Cam Newton  +420

Aldon Smith  +1400

JJ Watt +2000

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Smith replaced Allen late in the second quarter against Los Angeles, and played the entire second half, completing 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards in his first game Nov. 18, 2018, when he broke the fibula and tibia in his right leg.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up