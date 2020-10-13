Alex Smith says it was ‘very cool’ to get a shout out from Barack Obama

Alex Smith says it was ‘very cool’ to get a shout out from Obama originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington…

Congratulations were in order for Alex Smith on Sunday after the Washington Football Team quarterback made his return to NFL action less than two years after suffering a gruesome, life-threatening leg injury.

The 36-year-old quarterback received messages from former teammates, family, old coaches, and a whole lot of friends, all congratulating him for this remarkable achievement and comeback journey.

But of all the messages that Smith has received over the past few days, there’s one that stood out to him a lot.

“To get a shout out from President [Barack] Obama was very cool,” Smith said.

Smith was asked about Obama’s shoutout on Washington Football Today with Julie Donaldson. The full interview can be seen on NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

On Monday, the 44th President of the United States tweeted at Smith, calling the QB’s return a “testament to his strength, determination and the love and support of his family.”

While Smith’s return to the field is remarkable all by itself, the quarterback’s play once he returned was nothing worth remembering.

Smith completed 9-of-17 passes for 37 yards in Washington’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, failing to lead Washington to even one first down in the second half.

The quarterback says he “feels good” now that he’s returned, but hopes to be a lot more productive when he gets to play next.

“For me, it’s about going out there and playing well,” Smith said.