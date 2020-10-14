Alabama football head coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington University of Alabama football head…

Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Wednesday.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.”

Saban, 68, is currently self-isolating. He is currently not feeling any symptoms, according to his statement.

The head coach informed his players that he tested positive via a Zoom call on Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is serving as the acting head coach in the meantime.

Byrne, 48, is also isolating and plans to remain at home.

“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive,” Byrne said in the statement. “Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

Alabama will test everyone in the football program on Thursday, according to ESPN. Players have been subject to daily testing since September.

The Crimson Tide are expected to host Georgia on Saturday. There have been no further updates regarding the status of that matchup.