Balanced Fund 13593.49 – 1.54 – 2.33 + 2.05

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2397.61 – .20 + .01 + 8.09

Emerging Markets 360.76 – 1.65 – 1.92 – 1.20

Equity Income Fund 12637.04 – 1.98 – 2.69 – 7.58

GNMA 784.13 – .02 + .05 + 3.06

General Municipal Debt 1456.19 + .03 – .01 + 2.27

Gold Fund 440.83 – 1.66 – 4.48 + 38.92

High Current Yield 2319.98 – .23 – .32 – 1.25

High Yield Municipal 674.42 + .04 + .06 + .06

International Fund 1939.06 – 1.12 – 2.17 – 3.57

Science and Technology Fund 3811.49 – 3.31 – 7.39 + 18.83

Short Investment Grade 385.44 + .10 + .12 + 3.18

Short Municipal 191.86 + .06 + .08 + 1.27

US Government 746.71 + .12 + .34 + 8.30

