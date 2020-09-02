Balanced Fund 14112.91 + .88 + 1.55 + 5.95 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.23 + .23 + .49 + 8.84 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14112.91 + .88 + 1.55 + 5.95

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.23 + .23 + .49 + 8.84

Emerging Markets 374.82 + .19 + .48 + 2.64

Equity Income Fund 13185.03 + 1.35 + 1.91 – 3.57

GNMA 784.72 + .21 + 3.14

General Municipal Debt 1455.77 – .20 + 2.24

Gold Fund 457.68 – .02 + 1.39 + 44.22

High Current Yield 2336.12 + .19 + .62 – .57

High Yield Municipal 674.07 + .04 – .14 + .01

International Fund 2006.61 + 1.04 + .37 – .21

Science and Technology Fund 4251.10 + 1.38 + 4.09 + 32.54

Short Investment Grade 385.87 + .17 + .33 + 3.30

Short Municipal 191.69 – .01 – .01 + 1.18

US Government 748.13 + .17 + .36 + 8.50

