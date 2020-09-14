Balanced Fund 13710.56 + .52 – .70 + 2.93 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.32 + .08 + .29 + 8.62 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13710.56 + .52 – .70 + 2.93

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.32 + .08 + .29 + 8.62

Emerging Markets 370.73 + 1.88 + 1.07 + 1.53

Equity Income Fund 12861.20 + 1.15 – .24 – 5.94

GNMA 782.36 – .18 – .25 + 2.83

General Municipal Debt 1454.37 – .10 – .09 + 2.15

Gold Fund 469.36 + 3.85 + 4.70 + 47.91

High Current Yield 2322.93 + .04 – .11 – 1.13

High Yield Municipal 674.07 + .01 – .01 + .01

International Fund 1985.68 + .82 + 1.26 – 1.25

Science and Technology Fund 3902.77 + 2.44 – .99 + 21.68

Short Investment Grade 385.48 + .05 + .11 + 3.19

Short Municipal 191.60 – .09 – .07 + 1.14

US Government 746.60 – .11 + .10 + 8.28

