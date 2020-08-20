Balanced Fund 13715.14 + .02 + 2.97 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.61 + .28 + .04 + 8.63 Emerging Markets 363.29…

Balanced Fund 13715.14 + .02 + 2.97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2409.61 + .28 + .04 + 8.63

Emerging Markets 363.29 – .67 – .67 – .51

Equity Income Fund 12767.85 – .38 – .92 – 6.62

GNMA 783.40 – .10 + .04 + 2.97

General Municipal Debt 1461.30 – .14 – .41 + 2.63

Gold Fund 456.79 + 1.47 + 2.82 + 43.94

High Current Yield 2306.67 – .07 – .17 – 1.82

High Yield Municipal 676.01 – .09 – .32 + .30

International Fund 1955.99 – .85 – 1.06 – 2.73

Science and Technology Fund 3933.06 + .42 + 1.25 + 22.63

Short Investment Grade 384.22 – .03 + .05 + 2.85

Short Municipal 191.62 – .08 – .11 + 1.15

US Government 746.58 + .18 + .28 + 8.28

