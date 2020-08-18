Balanced Fund 13748.24 + .09 + .72 + 3.22 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.22 – .15 – 1.10 + 8.21 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13748.24 + .09 + .72 + 3.22

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2400.22 – .15 – 1.10 + 8.21

Emerging Markets 370.44 + .87 + 2.18 + 1.45

Equity Income Fund 12860.31 – .27 + .21 – 5.94

GNMA 783.02 – .10 – .02 + 2.92

General Municipal Debt 1464.36 – .09 – .37 + 2.85

Gold Fund 465.28 – .41 + 8.01 + 46.62

High Current Yield 2306.34 – .02 – .49 – 1.84

High Yield Municipal 677.06 – .07 – .26 + .46

International Fund 1979.21 + .11 + 1.65 – 1.57

Science and Technology Fund 3930.49 + .40 + 3.25 + 22.54

Short Investment Grade 385.03 + .23 + .24 + 3.07

Short Municipal 191.74 – .02 – .07 + 1.21

US Government 746.05 + .17 – .25 + 8.20

-0-

