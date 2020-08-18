AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

The Latest: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House Michelle…

The Latest: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House Michelle Obama assails Trump as Democrats open convention Five takeaways from first night of the Democratic convention Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is ‘in over his head’ How Sanders is helping keep the progressive movement strong Democratic chair: Primaries should replace caucuses by 2024 Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour Trump administration defends Homeland Security leadership Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.