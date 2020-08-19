45 MBA Programs That Train Well-Paid Consultants

Consulting jobs offer lucrative pay. Many MBA graduates flock to the consulting sector after graduation, partly because of the industry’s…

Listen now to WTOP News

Consulting jobs offer lucrative pay.

Many MBA graduates flock to the consulting sector after graduation, partly because of the industry’s high salaries. Jobs in this field offer a variety of roles and the ability to work in different industries and locations. According to U.S. News data from 91 business schools that submitted information on 2019 grads’ average salary for consulting and their average salary across all sectors, those working in the consulting field earned about 5.3% more on average. These base salary figures do not include bonuses, such as signing bonuses or annual bonuses. Recent grads at the following 45 business schools earned the most in consulting, with an average base salary of around $132,600.

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 31.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $110,833

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $103,771

Learn more about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 40

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 58.7%

Average consulting salary (2019): $111,063

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $105,969

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

University of California–Davis

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 43.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $112,760

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $96,482

Learn more about the UC–Davis Graduate School of Management.

Boston University (Questrom)

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 49.6%

Average consulting salary (2019): $112,967

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $99,955

Learn more about the Questrom School of Business.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 17.3%

Average consulting salary (2019): $113,750

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $105,168

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

U.S. News business school rank: 46 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 51.6%

Average consulting salary (2019): $114,733

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $99,108

Learn more about the Haslam College of Business.

George Washington University (DC)

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 40.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $114,933

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $104,341

Learn more about the George Washington University School of Business.

Howard University (DC)

U.S. News business school rank: 70 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 41.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $118,600

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $111,667

Learn more about the Howard University School of Business.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 47.7%

Average consulting salary (2019): $118,846

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $111,834

Learn more about Mays Business School.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 43.7%

Average consulting salary (2019): $122,000

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $107,949

Learn more about the Wisconsin School of Business.

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 43.4%

Average consulting salary (2019): $122,600

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $115,712

Learn more about Olin Business School.

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 26.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $122,625

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $117,371

Learn more about Simon Business School.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 47.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $122,862

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $114,065

Learn more about the Carlson School of Management.

Boston College (Carroll)

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 57.5%

Average consulting salary (2019): $123,929

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $115,460

Learn more about the Carroll School of Management.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 49.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $124,709

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $115,725

Learn more about the Kelley School of Business.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 27

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 40.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $127,467

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $117,492

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 53.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $128,205

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $116,243

Learn more about the Mendoza College of Business.

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

U.S. News business school rank: 30 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 59.2%

Average consulting salary (2019): $130,308

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $107,534

Learn more about the Marriott School of Business.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 52.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $131,285

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $123,980

Learn more about Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 60.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $132,288

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $118,888

Learn more about the Owen Graduate School of Management.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 36%

Average consulting salary (2019): $132,682

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $122,841

Learn more about the Michael G. Foster School of Business.

Southern Methodist University (Cox) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 64.2%

Average consulting salary (2019): $133,750

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $114,082

Learn more about the Cox School of Business.

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News business school rank: 9

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 25.2%

Average consulting salary (2019): $133,996

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $129,854

Learn more about the Yale School of Management.

Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 60.4%

Average consulting salary (2019): $134,239

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $124,119

Learn more about the Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business.

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

U.S. News business school rank: 25 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 37.3%

Average consulting salary (2019): $135,863

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $124,798

Learn more about the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 22.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $136,000

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $109,707

Learn more about the Smeal College of Business.

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 16

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 30.5%

Average consulting salary (2019): $136,359

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $129,602

Learn more about the Anderson School of Management.

University of Southern California (Marshall)

U.S. News business school rank: 17

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 29.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $136,543

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $127,495

Learn more about the Marshall School of Business.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 18

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 38.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $137,476

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $124,695

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

U.S. News business school rank: 22

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 49.7%

Average consulting salary (2019): $139,508

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $127,248

Learn more about Goizueta Business School.

New York University (Stern)

U.S. News business school rank: 10

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 26.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $139,670

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $135,299

Learn more about the Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 19

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 42.8%

Average consulting salary (2019): $140,094

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $124,058

Learn more about the Tepper School of Business.

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 38.3%

Average consulting salary (2019): $142,129

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $131,150

Learn more about the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 30.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $142,162

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $129,197

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 17.7%

Average consulting salary (2019): $144,210

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $137,819

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 6.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $145,093

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $152,503

Learn more about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News business school rank: 8

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 16.4%

Average consulting salary (2019): $147,108

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $142,132

Learn more about Columbia Business School.

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

U.S. News business school rank: 1 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 23.1%

Average consulting salary (2019): $147,354

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $147,339

Learn more about the Wharton School.

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 27%

Average consulting salary (2019): $147,652

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $138,052

Learn more about the Kellogg School of Management.

University of Chicago (Booth)

U.S. News business school rank: 3 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 24.2%

Average consulting salary (2019): $147,739

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $139,725

Learn more about the Booth School of Business.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

U.S. News business school rank: 5

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 14.6%

Average consulting salary (2019): $148,026

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $138,461

Learn more about the Sloan School of Management.

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News business school rank: 6

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 11.5%

Average consulting salary (2019): $149,504

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $146,422

Learn more about Harvard Business School.

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 22.9%

Average consulting salary (2019): $149,970

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $135,397

Learn more about the Fuqua School of Business.

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 34.5%

Average consulting salary (2019): $150,359

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $139,046

Learn more about the Tuck School of Business.

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 11

Full-time acceptance rate (2019): 36.5%

Average consulting salary (2019): $151,903

Average salary among all sectors (2019): $135,168

Learn more about the Darden School of Business.

Learn how to identify B-schools that prepare students for consulting careers.

Discover ways to identify MBA programs that often lead to jobs at top consulting firms. Explore the Best Business Schools rankings, and learn about the strategy MBA concentration, which is a type of MBA specialization that aspiring consultants often choose.

Explore the 45 MBA programs with the highest average consulting salaries.

— University of Virginia (Darden): $151,903

— Dartmouth College (Tuck): $150,359

— Duke University (Fuqua): $149,970

— Harvard University: $149,504

— Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan): $148,026

— University of Chicago (Booth): $147,739

— Northwestern University (Kellogg): $147,652

— University of Pennsylvania (Wharton): $147,354

— Columbia University: $147,108

— Stanford University: $145,093

— University of California–Berkeley (Haas): $144,210

— University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross): $142,162

— Cornell University (Johnson): $142,129

— Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper): $140,094

— New York University (Stern): $139,670

— Emory University (Goizueta): $139,508

— University of Texas–Austin (McCombs): $137,476

— University of Southern California (Marshall): $136,543

— University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson): $136,359

— Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal): $136,000

— Rice University (Jones): $135,863

— Georgetown University (McDonough): $134,239

— Yale University: $133,996

— Southern Methodist University (Cox): $133,750

— University of Washington (Foster): $132,682

— Vanderbilt University (Owen): $132,288

— University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler): $131,285

— Brigham Young University (Marriott): $130,308

— University of Notre Dame (Mendoza): $128,205

— Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller): $127,467

— Indiana University (Kelley): $124,709

— Boston College (Carroll): $123,929

— University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson): $122,862

— University of Rochester (Simon): $122,625

— Washington University in St. Louis (Olin): $122,600

— University of Wisconsin–Madison: $122,000

— Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays): $118,846

— Howard University: $118,600

— George Washington University: $114,933

— University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam): $114,733

— University of Florida (Warrington): $113,750

— Boston University (Questrom): $112,967

— University of California–Davis: $112,760

— Michigan State University (Broad): $111,063

— Arizona State University (W.P. Carey): $110,833

More from U.S. News

Will an MBA Help You Become a Management Consultant?

Pick the Right Business School for a Consulting Career

MBA Programs That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

45 MBA Programs That Train Well-Paid Consultants originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/19/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.