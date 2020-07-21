CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 13456.32 + .34 + 1.57 + 1.02

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.65 + .31 + .87 + 8.86

Emerging Markets 360.86 + 1.47 + 2.45 – 1.18

Equity Income Fund 12503.10 + .82 + 2.08 – 8.56

GNMA 782.08 – .05 – .13 + 2.79

General Municipal Debt 1450.97 + .02 + .44 + 1.91

Gold Fund 443.93 + 1.82 + 6.46 + 39.89

High Current Yield 2273.39 + .57 + 1.92 – 3.24

High Yield Municipal 668.68 + .01 + .55 – .79

International Fund 1938.76 + .65 + 2.32 – 3.59

Science and Technology Fund 3770.44 – .50 + 2.74 + 17.55

Short Investment Grade 382.95 + .08 + .21 + 2.52

Short Municipal 191.29 + .11 + .97

US Government 747.40 + .07 + .11 + 8.40

