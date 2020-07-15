Balanced Fund 13304.06 + .42 + .93 – .12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2395.43 + .06 + .68 + 7.99 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13304.06 + .42 + .93 – .12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2395.43 + .06 + .68 + 7.99

Emerging Markets 354.95 + .78 – 2.80

Equity Income Fund 12402.94 + 1.26 + 2.75 – 9.29

GNMA 782.61 – .06 – .16 + 2.86

General Municipal Debt 1444.96 + .03 + .62 + 1.49

Gold Fund 418.31 + .32 – 1.01 + 31.82

High Current Yield 2242.84 + .55 + .66 – 4.54

High Yield Municipal 665.85 + .12 + .76 – 1.21

International Fund 1908.87 + .75 + 1.33 – 5.07

Science and Technology Fund 3692.37 + .62 – .38 + 15.12

Short Investment Grade 382.35 + .05 + .10 + 2.35

Short Municipal 191.03 – .02 + .08 + .83

US Government 746.57 + .30 + 8.28

