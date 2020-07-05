5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for July

Stocks finished June on a high note, closing out their best quarterly performance in decades. Despite a more aggressive course…

Stocks finished June on a high note, closing out their best quarterly performance in decades.

Despite a more aggressive course of the virus in the U.S. of recent, Wall Street is humming along nicely, and investors seem encouraged that the Federal Reserve is willing to go to any length to support liquidity and prevent widespread business failures.

The following names strike a balance between more aggressive bets and safer investments. Here are five of the best stocks to buy for July:

— Facebook (ticker: FB)

— Newmont Corp. (NEM)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— eBay (EBAY)

— Fiverr (FVRR)

Facebook (ticker: FB)

One of the most resilient parts of the markets in 2020 has been the tech sector, which continues to not only outperform the rest of the market but to be led by fewer and fewer names. Facebook, which, alongside Alphabet’s ( GOOG, GOOGL) Google, dominates the digital advertising market, is one of the most prominent leaders of tech’s unimpeded rise.

The virus has arguably done more to boost FB’s competitive advantage than hurt it; the crisis has accelerated the demise of smaller publishing outfits — during the first quarter, revenue rose 18% and profits roughly doubled year over year.

The long-term key driver for Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is not only its user growth (it has nearly 3 billion monthly active people across its platforms) but its average revenue per user (ARPU). Users grew about 11% in the first quarter, and ARPU rose 8.3% from $6.42 to $6.95.

So Facebook, which reports second-quarter earnings this month, is the first of the best stocks to buy for July.

Newmont Corp. (NEM)

International gold miner Newmont Corp., along with Facebook, was named one of U.S. News’ 10 best stocks to buy for 2020 — and it remains a buy halfway through the year.

NEM can be considered a bit of a hedge should July usher in a stock market sell-off; gold tends to hold up well in bear markets, and gold miners like Newmont simply benefit when the underlying commodity rallies. Gold has been rallying, even as stocks rise, with the precious metal passing the $1,800-per-ounce level recently and hitting eight-year highs.

At last check, Newmont had an industry high of about 100 million ounces of gold reserves, and NEM shares were up about 40% year to date heading into July.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Another somewhat cautious pick for the investor who wants to have some skin in the game but not go in with guns blazing, USMV is an ETF that owns a diversified portfolio of low-volatility stocks. Given a five-star rating by Morningstar, USMV has actually beaten the S&P 500 over long periods of time, doing so while taking less risk.

USMV has a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.15% and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Over the past five years, the fund has outperformed 91% of all funds in its category. With nearly 200 holdings, USMV provides instant diversification, but it’s weighted toward traditionally less risky names like Verizon ( VZ), McDonald’s ( MCD) and Waste Management ( WM).

eBay (EBAY)

Amazon.com ( AMZN) gets all the love in the e-commerce space, but as long as the virus sticks around, most major names in online shopping should enjoy increased demand. And eBay, although its projected growth isn’t really comparable to Amazon, still seems totally reasonable at a valuation of about 14 times forward earnings.

Analysts currently expect earnings growth of about 10% annually over the next five years, which gives the company a pretty reasonable bar to clear moving forward; earnings per share have compounded at a 38% rate over the last five years.

In perhaps one of the most perfectly timed sales in recent memory, eBay managed to sell StubHub, a leading ticket exchange, for around $4.1 billion. With live sports, concerts and other entertainment events largely on hold for the indefinite future, it’s far better for shareholders to have the cold, hard cash instead.

Fiverr (FVRR)

The last of the best stocks to buy for July is Fiverr, the online marketplace where buyers can connect with sellers of services. FVRR is one of the clearest beneficiaries of the gig economy, which for better or worse has been in a secular growth phase for years now — and it’s only gaining steam with the recent dramatic surge in unemployment.

Graphic designers, music producers, programmers, video animators — Fiverr allows people to easily hawk their skills. There’s clearly growing demand for that, with revenue expected to jump 38% in 2020 and 30% in 2021.

Fiverr is the highest-flying stock on this list, and it’s not necessarily a stock for more conservative income investors — shares have already roughly tripled year to date through July.

