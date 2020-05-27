10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students

These universities attract Latino students. Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than…

These universities attract Latino students.

Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Of the 10 colleges with the highest percentage of Hispanic students, most are located in Texas or California, though one Florida school appears on the list. Considering enrollment data, it should come as no surprise that those three states also have the largest Hispanic populations in the U.S. Here are the 10 schools that had the highest percentage of Hispanic, degree-seeking undergraduates in fall 2018, according to data collected by U.S. News in an annual survey.

California State University–Dominguez Hills

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 13,709

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65%

School rank and category: 72 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–San Bernardino

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 17,854

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65%

School rank and category: 41 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Florida International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 41,800

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%

School rank and category: 218 (tie), National Universities

St. Mary’s University of San Antonio

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,354

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%

School rank and category: 10 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–Los Angeles

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 23,942

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 68%

School rank and category: 31 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 5,811

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 72%

School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities

Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,383

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 76%

School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities

University of Texas–El Paso

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 21,291

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 84%

School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities

University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,596

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 91%

School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities

Texas A&M International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 6,962

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 95%

School rank and category: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/27/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.