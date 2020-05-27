10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students

These universities attract Latino students.
Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Of the 10 colleges with the highest percentage of Hispanic students, most are located in Texas or California, though one Florida school appears on the list. Considering enrollment data, it should come as no surprise that those three states also have the largest Hispanic populations in the U.S. Here are the 10 schools that had the highest percentage of Hispanic, degree-seeking undergraduates in fall 2018, according to data collected by U.S. News in an annual survey.
California State University–Dominguez Hills
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 13,709
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65%
School rank and category: 72 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
California State University–San Bernardino
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 17,854
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65%
School rank and category: 41 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Florida International University
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 41,800
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%
School rank and category: 218 (tie), National Universities
St. Mary’s University of San Antonio
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,354
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67%
School rank and category: 10 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
California State University–Los Angeles
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 23,942
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 68%
School rank and category: 31 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Texas A&M University–Kingsville
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 5,811
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 72%
School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities
Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,383
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 76%
School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities
University of Texas–El Paso
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 21,291
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 84%
School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities
University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,596
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 91%
School rank and category: 293-381, National Universities
Texas A&M International University
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 6,962
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 95%
School rank and category: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Update 05/27/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.