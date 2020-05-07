7 Ways to Prepare Your Clients for Recession

Financial advisors can prepare clients for a recession. The more modern role of a financial advisor often means functioning as…

The more modern role of a financial advisor often means functioning as a coach and counselor. Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategy analyst at Edward Jones in St. Louis, says advisors should remind their clients that bear markets are normal. “There have been 11 previous bear markets since 1945, not including the current one,” and each one has lasted an average of 14 months, he says. “While we can’t predict how long this bear market will last, given the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus health crisis, it’s highly likely a rebound will eventually emerge.” Contrary to the belief that money is all about logic, there is a strong emotional component. Advisors who understand that are well-positioned to prepare clients for a potentially long market downturn. Here are seven ways to help clients get financially and emotionally ready.

Timely communication is key.

It may seem basic, but communicating with clients is the No. 1 job. A 2013 survey by Financial Advisor magazine found that 72% of clients who fired an advisor did so due to a lack of timely communication. Michelle Connell, president and owner of Portia Capital Management in Fort Worth, Texas, recommends that advisors ask clients how prepared they are for the next 12 to 18 months. This means asking about income sources, expenses and even drilling down to questions about family members who need financial support. “Ask clients if their plans for the next few years have changed,” she says. “Make sure that you are on the same page with your client regarding potential retirements, college attendance and large future purchases. Make inquiries about the financial viability of the client’s employers. Volunteer to provide advice if early retirement packages are presented to them.”

Use buckets to manage risk.

Managing risk is another part of preparing for a downturn. That means constructing portfolios to achieve predetermined levels of growth, while still preserving capital. It may also involve sorting money into “buckets” of assets of various risk levels, with the least risky earmarked for near-term use. “Advisors should coach clients in the context of their financial plan. Remind clients of short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, along with the specific funding sources and investment strategies associated with each,” says Greg Fortier, an advisor with Centinel Financial Group in Boston. He advises a safety bucket for near-term expenses and emergencies, another for medium-term goals such as college funding and a long-term bucket for retirement income. “This approach will keep common emotional biases such as loss aversion at bay,” he says. “Investors will be reminded that there is a plan for each bucket and a specific time table for each.”

Stress test the budget.

Not all advisors do a deep dive into clients’ living expenses. Scott Schleicher, financial planning specialist group manager and senior advisor at Personal Capital in Denver, says that’s something they should be doing. “Advisors should help clients review discretionary spending patterns in search of expenses that could be eliminated if needed,” he says. Excess subscriptions for everything from multiple streaming services to health clubs, cable or satellite TV and expensive cellphone plans are all items that should be carefully scrutinized, he adds. It’s also a good idea to stress test a client’s budget to see which expenses can be safely maintained and which may need to be slashed, says Chantel Bonneau, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual in San Diego. “Rebuild a budget with a fixed and reducible lens so that they know what it truly takes to run their life if changes need to happen,” she says.

Encourage clients to pay off debt.

In the past, retirees typically entered retirement with little or no debt. These days, many retiring boomers still have mortgages and even steep consumer debt, such as credit cards. A February report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that debt levels for Americans over age 70 grew by 543%, to $1.1 trillion, between 1999 and 2019. As with budgeting, advisors sometimes sidestep the topic of debt, as they are more focused on investments, or tax and insurance strategies. Schleicher says advisors should address that issue with clients. “Excess debt is like a millstone hanging around your neck,” he says. “If not brought under control, debt can sink personal finances by eliminating any flexibility in monthly budgets. Advisors may advise clients to start by whittling down credit card debt, paying off the cards with the highest interest rate first.”

Take advantage of lower stock prices.

Investors have heard the old adage “buy low, sell high.” It makes sense, but it can be difficult to put into action when markets are dropping. Investors are often hesitant to buy shares, fearful of seeing the price fall further, which often happens. Investors can make the most of a pullback by accumulating shares that have fallen from highs, and forget about trying to catch the market bottom. “Bear markets provide long-term investors with the opportunity to buy quality investments at a lower price,” Kourkafas says. “Generally, the lower the price you pay for a quality investment, the higher your potential investment return over time. This advice also holds true for market dips and corrections. Helping clients rebalance their portfolios back to their target mix of investments is a way to use bear markets to your client’s advantage.”

Be cognizant of clients’ emotions.

Recessions and market downturns often bring up strong emotional responses from clients. It’s not enough for advisors to talk about investment returns and data when clients are worried about their financial futures or their family’s ability to weather the storm. Advisors should anticipate those concerns before a recession or downturn, and always be aware of the clients’ emotional responses to market or economic developments. Nikki Newton, president of private wealth management at UMB Bank in Overland Park, Kansas, says advisors should go into the planning process with the assumption that markets will undergo disruptions. He recommends a way for clients to speak with advisors about recessions and downturns: “It can be difficult to ignore alarmist headlines, but don’t allow yourself to overreact. Instead, take comfort in the plan you have in place, and talk with your advisor about any changes, other than the market, that would call for an adjustment to your plan.”

Become a behavioral coach.

People bring their cognitive and emotional biases to investing. These biases can result in costly mistakes if people act on them. Rather, they should step back and consider what’s driving their actions. Often, investors shuffle around their portfolio holdings, or ignore them, due to a longstanding thought process. Fortier cites status quo bias as an example. This bias leads investors to avoid portfolio changes because it’s easier to leave things alone, or because their allocation had been working well. “This ‘don’t fix what’s not broken’ mentality can have dire consequences,” he says. “Many investors unknowingly have asset allocations that are far too risky for their circumstances.” Fortier says advisors can help clients by reviewing asset allocations and quantifying risk at regular intervals. “Once the portfolio is broken, it may not be fixable without sacrificing standards of living or financial goals,” he adds.

