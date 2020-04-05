Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

Trump suggests firing watchdog was payback for impeachment

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, ‘wartime’ pandemic leader or ‘backup’?

Trump, Dems clash on boosting mail-in voting during pandemic

Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close

Global diplomacy under the gun in the time of coronavirus

Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus

New coronavirus limits bring new religious freedom tension

Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won’t wear one

Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended voting

