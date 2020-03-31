Coronavirus and Pregnancy: What to Know

The last time the news cycle was so dominated by concerns about an infectious disease was probably 2015 and 2016,…

The last time the news cycle was so dominated by concerns about an infectious disease was probably 2015 and 2016, when fears over Zika, a virus that had first been identified in 1947 in Uganda, began making inroads in the Americas.

Though Zika infection often produces very mild symptoms, Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects and ongoing health issues. An outbreak of infection and a spate of serious birth defects focused public attention on the mosquito-borne illness and made many pregnant women and those seeking to become pregnant worry for their unborn babies’ health.

Though Zika is a recent example, it’s not the only virus known to pose risks to maternal and fetal health. Rubella, cytomegalovirus (more commonly known as CMV) and herpes can also cause defects and other health problems. So, it’s logical that when the current pandemic began unfolding, many people wondered whether there would be similar dangers or complications to pregnant women as the result of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

[What to Know About Pregnancy When You’re Diabetic]

How Does Coronavirus Impact Pregnancy and Fetal Health?

We still don’t know for sure. “Unfortunately, we have very limited information,” regarding whether and how COVID-19 infection might impact pregnancy and pregnant women, says Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine.

“What we do know so far is that there does not seem to be transmission from the mom to the baby in utero,” as is the case with Zika. “At the moment, we don’t know of any serious issues for the baby,” she says.

And it doesn’t look like the disease is sexually transmitted, says Dr. Michael Cackovic, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “It also does not appear to be transmitted to the baby during pregnancy, nor has it been demonstrated in breast milk.”

Dr. Charles Bailey, medical director for infection prevention at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, agrees that it seems that transmission from mother to fetus or via breast milk is unlikely. “No such cases have been reported thus far, but that doesn’t mean it could not potentially occur. At this time, however, it would not appear to a frequent event.”

[See: The Best and Worst Exercises for Pregnant Women.]

Does Pregnancy Increase Severity of the Disease?

From what we know so far, pregnant women don’t appear to necessarily develop any more severe cases of COVID-19 than anyone else. Studies into the long-term effects of infection are still underway, but “the good news is that from early, albeit small, reports out of China, COVID-19 does not appear to attack pregnant moms any more severely than their non-pregnant counterparts,” Cackovic says.

“This is in contrast to influenza or SARS,” which are caused by viruses that are similar in structure and behavior to the virus that causes COVID-19, Cackovic adds. The influenza and SARS viruses do “increase the morbidity in pregnancy to four to five times that of the non-pregnant patient.”

Other complications, such as premature delivery and low birth weight are also possible after a flu infection during pregnancy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that pregnant women may be more at risk for certain complications after having had the flu because “pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes, which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.”

But again, currently there’s not enough evidence to know for sure that the COVID-19 virus will cause similar complications in pregnant women.

Does Coronavirus Increase Risk of Miscarriage or Birth Defects?

Again, it’s not certain just yet, but it doesn’t appear that becoming infected with the novel coronavirus is associated with increased rates of miscarriage “in and of itself,” Cackovic says. However, there’s some concern related to running a high fever during pregnancy.

“Case reports of fevers of greater than 101 degrees F for longer than 24 hours in the first trimester may be associated with congenital anomalies,” or birth defects, Cackovic says. But this finding is not limited to COVID-19. Any illness that creates a high fever for that period of time or longer could cause health problems.

Bailey adds that with Zika, “we became aware of the scope of that infection in large part due to the discovery of clusters of birth defects. We’re seeing nothing like this so far with COVID-19.”

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

How Coronavirus is Changing Pregnancy

All this said, it seems that pregnant women have no evidence-based reason to be more fearful of contracting the virus than anyone else. Cackovic adds that “it seems that the biggest concern may be if the mother delivers her baby during an active infection. If that occurs, the baby would have to be social distanced from the mom, and mom would have to pump her breast milk to feed the baby so as to keep that social distancing.”

This is happening in hospitals around the country. If a woman is diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected of having it and delivers while infectious, she’ll be moved to a separate section of the maternity ward to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to other women in the ward. Her baby will be tended by medical staff to prevent transference of the virus.

For women who are looking to become pregnant, the impact of having had COVID-19 is not yet fully understood. “It’s far too early to tell,” Bailey says. However, “this did not seem to be significant problem with SARS-1 or MERS-CoV outbreaks.” The viruses that caused those outbreaks are similar to the novel coronavirus and are helping guide our understanding of the virus at the center of this pandemic.

However, for women who are currently pregnant, regular checkups are changing to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus. “In our office, we are encouraging women not to come in with a bunch of family members,” Minkin says. Typically, family are invited to come to appointment to see the sonogram and be involved with the routine aspects of care. But right now, “we’re trying to limit that exposure.”

These restrictions also extend to the labor and delivery room, where many hospitals are now greatly limiting who can be in the room to critical medical staff and one support person, again in an effort to reduce the risk of viral transmission. Many hospitals are also proscribing visitors or instituting strict prescreening of anyone coming into the hospital who doesn’t absolutely have to be there — by measuring body temperature and asking screening questions about exposure to and symptoms of the virus at the door.

But even that may not go far enough: In a case reported today, a man in Rochester, New York, apparently lied about his symptoms and past exposure to the novel coronavirus in order to attend the birth of his child. Shortly after the birth, the wife fell ill with symptoms of COVID-19, and it was revealed that the husband had not been truthful when screened by hospital staff. The couple and their newborn were placed in quarantine to limit exposure to other families on the maternity ward. Because of privacy laws, it’s not clear whether the baby also has COVID-19.

Some pregnant women are also considering early induction of labor or cesarean section in order to deliver before their hospital is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Some doctors are advising against such moves, but these are all discussions that women, their families and their health care providers are wading through during this uncertain time.

Infertility Treatment and Coronavirus

Those who are undergoing treatment for infertility are also experiencing some issues related to COVID-19. Dr. James A. Grifo, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, says that because fertility treatments are often thought of as “elective” procedures, this has forced some families to put their efforts to have a child or children on hold for the time being.

Grifo, however, argues that infertility is a disease — a definition the World Health Organization agrees with — and “not treating a disease has an impact.”

On March 17, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine issued guidance that fertility doctors and clinics should suspend most infertility treatments by March 30. Grifo says that at his clinic in New York — a city now designated as the epicenter of infection in the United States — “we took evasive action. We stopped starting (fertility) cycles for patients and are delaying starting them” because there’s so much uncertainty right now surrounding this illness and a great demand for hospital beds in the coming days and weeks.

Getting folks who aren’t in critical need of hospital care out of these facilities is an important aim of many health care centers now, as all available resources are being directed towards dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a challenge, and a lot of patients are stepping out and waiting because of fear and anxiety,” Grifo says. But he notes that it’s important that “patients get to participate in these kinds of decisions. This is not an elective procedure.”

More from U.S. News

How 9 Women Knew They Were Pregnant Without a Test

14 Myths and Misconceptions About the Flu Vaccine

11 Things Your OB-GYN Wants You to Know

Coronavirus and Pregnancy: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com