7 Housing Options for Seniors

Retirement brings with it many changes. Your income may be reduced and your lifestyle may evolve as well. The big house where you raised kids may no longer fit your needs or your budget.

If you’re ready to move someplace new as a senior, here are seven options to consider:

— Aging in place.

— Moving in with the kids.

— House sharing.

— Independent living communities.

— Assisted living.

— Life plan communities.

— Subsidized housing.

Aging in Place

Before you sell your house, decide whether you really want to start over someplace new. With a few modifications, such as moving a bedroom to the main floor and installing grab bars in the bathroom, many homes can be safe and comfortable places for retirees to live.

Known as aging in place, this living arrangement is feasible for almost any senior, says Misty Taylor, senior vice president of clinical quality at BrightStar Care, a home health agency. In-home care can make it possible for even those with declining health to stay in their homes.

Personal care workers perform services such as cooking, cleaning and running errands. For those who need skilled care, some agencies may be able to provide therapists and nurses who can assist with medication or other hands-on needs. While Medicare won’t pay for ongoing custodial care, long-term care insurance and some Medicaid programs may cover the cost.

Moving in With the Kids

Although certainly not for everyone, moving in with an adult child — or having them move in with you — can be a win-win. It can immediately slash living expenses in half. Plus, there’s the possibility of fringe benefits for both parties. Busy parents may end up with built-in babysitting, while seniors, particularly those who are single, benefit from an active household that will stave off loneliness and the health risks linked to it.

The key to making these arrangements work is to set clear guidelines from the start. Make sure everyone has the same expectations about communal living, personal space and bill sharing.

House Sharing

If you’d rather not live with a family member, consider renting out space with another senior. Home sharing with another retiree provides similar financial benefits without the complicated relationship dynamics that can come along with moving in with the kids.

Seniors who still own a home could find a housemate covers much of their living expenses, and renters can halve their monthly bills. Wendi Burkhardt, CEO and co-founder of Silvernest, a website that connects seniors who want to share a home, estimates it costs $1,500 a month to rent an average one-bedroom apartment in Denver, for example. However, someone renting through a house-sharing arrangement could be paying only $750 a month.

Independent Living Communities

Independent living communities can go by a variety of names. They may be called retirement villages, active adult communities or senior housing. Residents have their own private living space but also get access to amenities that may include on-site theaters, golf courses and restaurants. Planned social activities and excursions may also be offered to residents.

While retirement communities are often associated with sprawling suburban developments, there are also opportunities for retirees to remain in cities if they like. “In general, you’re seeing some repurposing of buildings,” says Bill Pomeranz, managing director at investment banking firm Cain Brothers.

Old schools, hospitals and other downtown spaces may be refurbished as new senior housing. While some developments target an upscale clientele, Pomeranz sees a trend toward creating living spaces that meet the needs of the middle market.

Assisted Living

For those who need some help with daily tasks, assisted living may be the best housing solution. These properties may have individual apartments for residents along with communal spaces for meals and social activities. Staff may help with a variety of tasks related to housekeeping, personal hygiene and medication reminders.

Assisted living care often serves as a bridge between independent living and nursing home care. It is intended for those who are able to manage many activities on their own and don’t require intensive 24-hour assistance.

The nationwide median cost of assisted living is $4,051 a month, according to the 2019 Genworth Cost of Care Survey. Some facilities may charge an entrance fee, and the monthly price may be all-inclusive of meals and utilities. Medicare won’t pay for assisted living, but it may be covered by long-term care insurance.

Life Plan Communities

On the face of it, a Life Plan Community does not seem like an affordable housing option for many seniors. Certainly, it isn’t an option for anyone who doesn’t have access to a significant amount of cash to pay the initial entrance fee. However, for those who might need skilled nursing care in the future, a Life Plan Community can be an affordable choice in the long run.

Life Plan Communities combine several living arrangements on a single campus to allow seniors to move from independent living to assisted living to skilled nursing care, if needed. Some communities are all-inclusive and include meals as well as other activities.

While these communities offer several contract options, the highest level typically guarantees care at a fixed rate. If a resident reaches the point where they can no longer afford that rate, some communities have foundations or assistance programs to cover the cost. However, Pomeranz cautions, “A for-profit (community) doesn’t typically make that commitment.” Since contracts and services can vary, read the fine print carefully before signing.

Subsidized Housing

There are a number of different federal housing programs that can help subsidize or stabilize the rents of seniors. “At the state and city level there are a bunch of different programs as well,” says Amy McDonald, a licensed real estate salesperson with Triplemint in New York City.

However, subsidized housing programs at all levels can be complex to navigate. Each may have its own eligibility criteria and application process. “The systems can be complicated and feel daunting,” McDonald says.

Even if you think it will be years before you need subsidized housing, McDonald suggests meeting with a housing counselor through the Department of Housing and Urban Development or a local nonprofit sooner rather than later. “Begin to apply now, because most of the programs do have waiting lists,” she says.

Update 02/13/20: This story was published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.