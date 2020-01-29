Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump defense: Ukraine ‘quid pro quo’ not impeachable

GOP squirms as Bolton prepares to dish on Trump White House

Biden under pressure to prove he can thwart new GOP attacks

Trial highlights: Senators’ questions launch pointed debate

Misinformation pledge gains a supporter in presidential race

3 Senate Dems from red states waver on impeachment votes

Asked and answered? Senators have their say in Trump trial

‘How good I feel’: Sanders setting high expectations in Iowa

On quid-pro-quo and witnesses: What senators asked at trial

Fight over Bolton gives Romney a chance for Senate clout

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up