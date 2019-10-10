Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Lounge Access?

Amid the chaos of airport travel, finding an American Express airport lounge can offer peace and quiet. Some American Express…

Amid the chaos of airport travel, finding an American Express airport lounge can offer peace and quiet. Some American Express cardholders can access these lounges with the American Express Global Lounge Collection.

Here’s what you need to know about accessing an AmEx lounge and their locations around the world.

Which AmEx Cards Give You Lounge Access?

The exclusive nature of American Express lounge access is one of the reasons they’re so enticing. AmEx has two flagship lounge networks, The Centurion Lounge and The International American Express Lounges. They are accessible to American Express cardholders at the Platinum Card level or higher, which also grants access to partner lounges.

Cards with access to the AmEx lounge and partner networks include:

— The Platinum Card from American Express

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express

— The American Express Corporate Platinum Card

— Centurion Card from American Express

The Platinum Card from American Express is a top pick for American Express airport lounge access, according to Erin Miller, content contributor and social media manager for points travel website UpgradedPoints.com. “As a cardholder, you can access 1,200-plus lounges worldwide, which is very impressive, and this includes the swanky AmEx Centurion Lounges, which are, in my opinion, only topped by business and first-class lounges.”

Although American Express airport lounge access is complimentary through these credit cards, the barrier to entry is high due to their annual fees. The Platinum Card from American Express carries a $550 annual fee, The Business Platinum Card from American Express a $595 annual fee and The American Express Corporate Platinum Card a $395 annual fee. And aside from the fact that the elusive Centurion Card from American Express, also known as the AmEx Black Card, is available by invitation only, it requires a hefty $7,500 initiation fee, in addition to a $2,500 annual fee.

Being an AmEx Platinum Card holder can also open doors to lounges in partner lounge networks. For example, Platinum Card holders can get complimentary access to Delta Sky Club lounges if they have a Delta-marketed or Delta-operating departing flight on the same day.

“While they’re not strictly AmEx lounges, they can be quite nice,” says Kyle Potter, editor-in-chief of Thrifty Traveler, a travel and flight deal website. One of his favorite perks of visiting Sky Club lounges in major cities is the ability to purchase a bottle of Champagne using SkyMiles.

“While it may sound frivolous, it can be an excellent way to use your SkyMiles to kick-start a trip or vacation — especially when you can get a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for just 4,000 SkyMiles,” says Potter.

The American Express Global Lounge Collection covers a lot of ground in the U.S. and internationally. Below is a list of airport locations and lounge network partners you can look forward to with your eligible AmEx card.

The Centurion Lounge

The Centurion Lounge is the creme de la creme of AmEx lounges , with access to high-speed Wi-Fi, workstations and printers, and complimentary food and beverages. Some locations have even more amenities and services, such as shower suites and spa services.

Simply present your eligible AmEx card, a government-issued ID and your confirmed boarding pass to get access. There are nine Centurion Lounge locations available to Platinum and Centurion cardholders.

The Centurion Lounge Locations

— Dallas (DFW)

— Hong Kong (HKG)

— Houston (IAH)

— Las Vegas (LAS)

— Miami (MIA)

— New York (LGA)

— Philadelphia (PHL)

— San Francisco (SFO)

— Seattle (SEA)

New locations coming soon:

— Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

— Denver (DEN)

— Los Angeles (LAX)

— London (LHR)

— New York (JFK)

— Phoenix (PHX)

“My favorite AmEx lounge experience was at The Centurion Lounge in San Francisco because they have a wine-tasting area,” says Miller. “I had a great time sampling wines from the Napa Valley area before enjoying a three-course dinner, complimentary , of course.”

Accessing The Centurion Lounge

The Centurion Lounge doesn’t offer paid memberships, so you need to be a Platinum or Centurion cardholder, or be a guest of a cardholder to get access.

Platinum Card Holders

Platinum Card holders can bring in two guests at no charge. You can purchase additional one-day passes for guests for $50 as long as you’re present during their visit. Children younger than 2 can enter The Centurion Lounge for free, as long as you can prove the child’s age.

Access to the lounge is restricted to three hours before your departure time, unless you have a confirmed connecting flight.

Centurion Card Holders

Centurion Card holders get unrestricted access to The Centurion Lounge for two guests or immediate family at no additional cost. Other guests beyond these parameters require the purchase of a $50 one-day pass. Children younger than 2 are also admitted for free, with proof of age.

TheInternational American Express Lounges

There are 13 lounges in this collection, with complimentary access for Platinum and Centurion cardholders (including business and corporate cardholders).

— Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE)

— Melbourne, Australia (MEL)

— Mexico City (MEX, three lounges)

— Monterrey, Mexico (MTY, two lounges)

— Mumbai, India (BOM)

— New Delhi (DEL)

— São Paulo (Guarulhos) (GRU)

— Stockholm (ARN)

— Sydney (SYD)

— Toluca, Mexico (TLC)

Accessing an International American Express Lounge

The access and guest policies for The International American Express Lounges are the same as The Centurion Lounge policies.

Partner Lounges

American Express partners with six other lounge networks, giving cardholders greater access to the comfort of an airport lounge. Certain lounge programs, like Priority Pass Select, require you to enroll in the program ahead of your trip.

These lounges are open to Platinum and Centurion cardholders, and guest access and day pass rates vary by program.

— Priority Pass

— Delta Sky Club

— Lufthansa lounges

— Plaza Premium Lounge

— Escape Lounges

— Airspace Lounge

Potter considers the Escape Lounges one of his best-kept secrets.

“It’s my go-to at my hometown airport, Minneapolis-St. Paul, because it’s absolutely never crowded,” Potter says. “While the Delta Sky Club on the other side of the concourse is always packed, it feels like there are never more than 10 to 15 people inside the Escape Lounge.”

How to Get the Most Value at an AmEx Lounge

With AmEx airport lounges being a highly sought retreat from the noise of the terminal, you’ll want to get the most out of your visit. Here are a few tips to help you and your party get the best experience at an AmEx lounge.

Maximize complimentary guest passes. Miller strongly recommends using the complimentary guest passes whenever you can. This benefit alone is valued at $100, which is an immediate win as soon as you and your travel companions hit the front desk.

Plan your visit ahead of time. The limited number of Centurion Lounge locations, coupled with premium perks, have made the lounges popular — and packed. Potter says this congestion can make it difficult to find seating sometimes, especially for large groups.

“I’d recommend travelers who want a great lounge experience think ahead about their schedule. If you can, avoid peak travel times (Sundays and Monday mornings, Friday mornings and afternoons) when the crowds will be at their worst,” says Potter.

As a way to manage the crowds, AmEx does not offer access to Platinum Card holders with flights that have just landed, and access is only granted up to three hours until departure except for connecting flights.

Get help with the Priority Pass app. With the amount of airport lounges through Priority Pass alone, planning your visit can feel daunting.

Miller uses her smartphone to navigate the numerous Priority Pass locations and their offerings.

“To make things much easier and faster, I use the Priority Pass app to search for lounges that I can visit as well as find out the location, opening hours, available facilities, etc.,” says Miller. “In addition, you can also use the app to get into the lounge, as it provides a unique bar code ready for scanning.”

This bar code acts as your digital Priority Pass card, which can be a lifesaver if you happen to leave your physical card at home. Before leaving home, though, use the app to find out whether your Priority Pass lounge supports this feature, as not all locations do.

Let kids play in the family room. Elizabeth Colegrove, owner of Reluctant Landlord, a real estate blog, can’t get enough of the Family Room at select Centurion Lounges.

“It’s not as much about money as pure bliss as a mom. Nothing is better than being able to grab dinner in spurts or a drink in your hand as your 11-month-old gleefully pushes the little pushcart up and down the long hallways,” she says.

The enclosed room allows your children to roam free with enough entertainment, like toys for toddlers and video game consoles for older kids, to keep them entertained until it’s time to board.

If you’re fortunate enough to have access to the more than 1,200 airport lounges across 130 countries through the AmEx lounge network, use travel time to take advantage of the perks that your annual fee pays for.

