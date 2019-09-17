How Much Available Credit Should I Have?

When you think about available credit, you probably think that the more you have, the better off you are. In…

When you think about available credit, you probably think that the more you have, the better off you are. In general, that’s true.

But there’s no magic number for available credit. Whether your available credit is $1,000 or $10,000, you can do well, as long as you manage it responsibly. Here’s how you can do that.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Is Available Credit?

Available credit is the unused portion of credit on a revolving account, such as a credit card. It is what’s left when you subtract purchases and interest charges from your credit line. If you have a credit limit of $5,000 and you owe $1,000, then your available credit is $4,000.

Available credit is different from your credit limit. Your credit limit is the maximum amount you can charge on your credit card, not what’s available to charge.

Another term to understand is credit utilization. Credit utilization is the ratio of your balances owed to your credit limits on all revolving accounts. It is expressed as a percentage.

If you owed $1,000 and had a credit line of $5,000, your credit utilization would be 20%.

“Credit utilization is a more important factor than available credit,” says Tommy Lee, principal scientist for FICO, the credit-scoring company.

That’s because credit utilization is a way to measure how well you manage the credit you have. As such, it’s also a key factor in the FICO credit score calculation — 30% of it, in fact.

“Our predictive analysis has shown that those who have lower balances compared to their limits are less risky,” Lee says. “Therefore, having a low credit utilization will help you have a better FICO score.”

While there isn’t a specific limit that’s good for available credit, there is for credit utilization. For good credit, aim for a credit utilization ratio of 30% or less and 7% to 10% to achieve excellent credit. That means you’ll want to have 70% or more of your credit available at any time.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

Is More Available Credit Better Than Less?

Having an adequate amount of available credit is generally a good thing, says Bruce McClary, vice president of communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and U.S. News contributor. “It can be a benefit if you run into an emergency and need to cover an expense right away,” he says.

The caveat is that once you begin tapping your available credit, you’ll have less of it. And if you don’t have a plan to repay your debt, that means your credit utilization will increase and negatively affect your credit score.

A large amount of available credit could signal that you’re handling credit well. Creditors have deemed you creditworthy either when you apply for credit or, over time, increase your limits as you show you can responsibly manage credit.

That said, the amount of available credit you have alone doesn’t tell the whole story. “The biggest factor in the decision if you’ll qualify (for a new card or loan) is going to have to do with your capacity to repay, but also how you’ve maintained your existing line of credit,” McClary says.

Lee agrees, and says, “FICO considers utilization in its calculation as more important than the total credit limit extended to a customer.”

Keeping credit utilization low — meaning, have a lot more available credit than debt — will work in your favor.

How Do Changes to Your Available Credit Affect Your Credit Score?

Maintaining a 30% or lower credit utilization ratio can help your credit. You can achieve this in two ways: Manipulate the amount you owe or increase your available credit. The example below shows how this works.

If you owe $1,000, have a $5,000 credit limit and pay $500, your utilization will go from 20% to 10%. Likewise, you could leave that $1,000 balance but ask for a credit line increase to $10,000 to achieve the same 20% to 10% shift.

[Read: Best Starter Credit Cards.]

How Can You Manage Your Available Credit Well?

Managing your available credit is all about keeping spending in check. Assuming that you’re making timely payments each month — that is the most important factor in your credit score, after all — the next best thing you can do is keep your balances low, McClary says.

Your credit card issuer may offer balance alerts, which can be helpful.

“In addition to payment reminders, you can set up notifications regarding when your balance has reached a certain threshold,” McClary says. This tool can help you avoid eating up too much of your available credit without realizing it.

At the same time, do not apply for more credit than you need. “A lender may come back to you and say, ‘We pulled your credit report, and we see all these unused lines of credit,'” adds McClary, who says he used to work in an underwriting role and often saw this. Having too much available credit could raise questions with lenders or scare away others.

More from U.S. News

A Guide to Eliminating Credit Card Debt

What Are the Advantages of Having a Credit Card?

How Credit Cards Affect Your Credit Score

How Much Available Credit Should I Have? originally appeared on usnews.com