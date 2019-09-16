Best Deals for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. The origins of this holiday have been lost to time, although the cheeseburger itself…

National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. The origins of this holiday have been lost to time, although the cheeseburger itself was reportedly created during the 1920s when the son of a restaurant owner dropped American cheese on a patty.

Whatever National Cheeseburger Day’s origins, it’s a good excuse to chow down on the fast food, diner and pub staple. In fact, thanks to these deals and limited-time menu items, you can indulge your cravings for less on Wednesday.

Here are the restaurants offering the best deals and freebies for National Cheeseburger Day 2019:

— B.Good

— Black Angus Steakhouse

— Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

— Burger 21

— BurgerFi

— Farmer Boys

— Fuddruckers

— Mooyah

— Red Robin

— Shari’s

— Wendy’s

Read on for more information on how to score free and reduced-price cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day.

B.Good

The farm-to-table burger chain is offering three of its burgers (the Power Play, mushroom and Swiss and BBQ bacon) for free Sept. 16 to Sept. 22. To get this deal, download the B.Good app. The offer is valid at all of the chain’s 65 U.S. locations.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The chain is offering a meal deal on Sept. 18. Get a cheeseburger, fries and 16-ounce draft beer for $12.99 at most U.S. locations. The deal is priced at $14.99 in Hawaii and $11.50 (with no beer included) in Alaska. The guacamole cheeseburger and steakhouse bacon cheeseburger are eligible for this combo. To get this deal, you must dine in and sit at the BullsEye Bar section of the restaurant. No coupon is necessary, but you can’t combine this deal with other discounts or offers.

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer

This chain has locations in New York, Nevada and California (notably at Disneyland). On Sept. 18, the first 100 guests per location who order the All American Burger will get it free. Offer may vary by location.

Burger 21

For one day only on Sept. 18, the Super Cheesy burger will return at participating locations. As the name implies, this burger includes classic toppings but takes the amount of cheese up several notches.

BurgerFi

Purchase a cheeseburger and get a second for $1 on Sept. 18. You must mention the offer to redeem it. This deal is valid for in-store orders only and can’t be redeemed on phone, online or delivery orders.

Farmer Boys

The West Coast chain is offering its Big Cheese burger for $2 on Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to close at participating locations. There’s a limit of two per guest, and this National Cheeseburger Day deal can’t be combined with other offers or coupons.

Fuddruckers

The restaurant is holding a 3 pound burger challenge on Sept. 18. Get a $20 gift card if you finish a 3 pound burger and pound of fries within an hour. Feeling up to the challenge? You’ll need to register by contacting your preferred location at least 24 hours in advance.

Mooyah

The burgers-and-shakes chain is offering rewards app members a free build-your-own cheeseburger with the purchase of fries and a drink or shake on Sept. 18. The offer will become available in the app that morning, and you must claim it by the close of business that day. Not all locations are participating. If you don’t like beef, you can redeem for a turkey or veggie patty.

Red Robin

All dine-in guests at participating locations can get bottomless steak fries and a gourmet cheeseburger for $5 on Sept. 18. You must also purchase a regular-sized beverage to get the deal.

Shari’s

Thanks to this deal, vegetarians don’t have to feel left out on National Cheeseburger Day. On Sept. 18, get a plant-based Beyond Burger (with or without cheese) on a pretzel bun, which normally sells for $8, for just $1. No other purchase is required. The offer is valid for dine-in customers only.

Wendy’s

This National Cheeseburger Day deal was announced on Twitter: Order a Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and get a second one free. This offer is valid Sept. 18 only for dine-in and takeout orders. Online orders are not eligible.

