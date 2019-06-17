Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery

Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology & Neurosurgery Here are the 2019-20 top 10 Best Children’s Hospitals for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Child neurology includes the treatment of nervous system problems in children, including the brain,…

Here are the 2019-20 top 10 Best Children’s Hospitals for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Child neurology includes the treatment of nervous system problems in children, including the brain, muscles, nerves and spine. Pediatric neurologists and neurosurgeons treat neurological disorders such as epilepsy, seizures, tumors, concussions, sleep problems, headache and stroke; autoimmune diseases affecting the brain and spine, including multiple sclerosis; and muscular and developmental problems such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy, as well as meningitis and encephalitis. Each hospital’s score is calculated from hospital-submitted data covering outcomes-related measures such as survival following complex surgery, surgical complications and success in controlling epilepsy. In addition, the data cover infection prevention, use of best practices and program capabilities, as well as expert opinion from pediatric neurologists.

10. Seattle Children’s Hospital

Coming in at No. 10 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery is Seattle Children’s Hospital.

9. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles remains in ninth place for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2019.

8. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Ranked eighth for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2019 is Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is ranked seventh in the nation in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, maintaining its ranking from 2018.

6. St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University

Up from No. 8 in 2018, St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University earned a sixth place ranking for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2019.

5. Children’s National Medical Center

In 2019, Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. keeps its fifth place ranking in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

4. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

In 2019, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is ranked fourth in the country for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

3. Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital, located in Houston, keeps its No. 3 ranking in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2019.

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Ranked No. 2 for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia improves over its No. 6 2018 ranking.

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

Maintaining its position, Boston Children’s Hospital ranks first in the country for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery in 2019.

