202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 12:00 am 05/18/2019 12:00am
Share

AP sources: Former CIA chief Brennan to brief Dems on Iran

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s miscues on trade and drug prices

Biden rejects Democrats’ anger in call for national unity

In clash with Congress, weak legal case may still help Trump

In Barr, Trump has found his champion and advocate

Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

GOP’s Weld says he’s most pro-choice candidate in 2020 race

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to overhaul public education

Brawl suits against Turkey raise questions of law, diplomacy

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!