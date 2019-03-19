The 10 Best Schools for Finance

Explore the best schools for finance. Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might…

Explore the best schools for finance.

Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might not be for everyone, the world of finance can put students on Wall Street, interacting with the best banking and corporate finance firms. Here are the 10 Best Business Schools for Finance.

10. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Location: Los Angeles

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 16

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 24.3 percent

More about the Anderson School of Management.

8 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Location: Berkeley, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 6 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 15.4 percent

Learn more about the Haas School of Business.

8 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 10 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 27.1 percent

Learn more about the Ross School of Business.

7. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 10.4 percent

Learn more about Harvard Business School.

6. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 2

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 6.1 percent

Learn more about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 13.1 percent

Learn more about MIT Sloan.

4. Columbia University

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 6 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 14.5 percent

Learn more about Columbia Business School.

3. New York University (Stern)

Location: New York City

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 12 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 23.2 percent

Learn more about NYU Stern.

2. University of Chicago (Booth)

Location: Chicago

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 22.9 percent

Learn more about the Booth School of Business.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Location: Philadelphia

Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1

Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 20.7 percent

Learn more about the Wharton School.

Learn more about the best business schools

Get advice on applying to business school, and check out all of the 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Update 03/20/19: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools rankings.