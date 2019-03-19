The 10 Best Schools for Finance

Explore the best schools for finance. Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might…
Having an MBA can help boost your salary, but having a specialized MBA in a field like finance can really improve your pay and job opportunities. While it might not be for everyone, the world of finance can put students on Wall Street, interacting with the best banking and corporate finance firms. Here are the 10 Best Business Schools for Finance.
10. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)
Location: Los Angeles
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 16
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 24.3 percent
8 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)
Location: Berkeley, California
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 6 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 15.4 percent
8 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 10 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 27.1 percent
7. Harvard University
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 10.4 percent
6. Stanford University
Location: Stanford, California
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 2
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 6.1 percent
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 13.1 percent
4. Columbia University
Location: New York City
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 6 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 14.5 percent
3. New York University (Stern)
Location: New York City
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 12 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 23.2 percent
2. University of Chicago (Booth)
Location: Chicago
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 3 (tie)
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 22.9 percent
1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
Location: Philadelphia
Overall Best Business Schools rank: 1
Acceptance rate (fall 2018): 20.7 percent
