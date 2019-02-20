202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:58 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 12:00 am 02/20/2019 12:00am
Share

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

US: Alabama woman who joined Islamic State is not a citizen

Ready to fight: Cory Booker shows his tough side to voters

Climate threat doubter is leading effort to advise Trump

Democrats’ resolution against Trump emergency coming Friday

GOP candidate’s son had concerns about political operative

Government headed for close to half of nation’s health tab

US steps up winter-warfare training as global threat shifts

GOP’s Byrne to challenge Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama in 2020

Possible peace declaration looms large over Trump-Kim summit

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!