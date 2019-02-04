30 Hot New Hotels to Check Out in 2019

With modern-day perks like private butlers and pick-your-own prices, these fabulous new hotels may be perfect for your next vacation. Are you planning your 2019 travels but don’t know where to stay? Consider some new…

Are you planning your 2019 travels but don’t know where to stay? Consider some new properties that boast luxurious and unusual amenities. From resorts set along the deep blue Caribbean Sea to trendy hubs in the hustle and bustle of London, these hot new additions are worth checking out this year.

SCP Hotel Colorado Springs: Colorado Springs, Colorado

At this unusual Colorado Springs property, which opened in September 2018, the focus is on sustainable living, wellness and affordable rates. As such, guests set their own prices for accommodations upon checkout (with suggested rates in mind) based on the quality of their stay. Rooms at the pet-friendly SCP Hotel Colorado Springs feature keyless entry, handmade furniture by local carpenters, rock salt lamps and humidifiers with essential oils. When it’s time for a bite to eat, visitors can head to the on-site market for healthy, locally sourced options. Then, travelers can burn some calories at SCP Fit, the hotel’s fitness area. It offers yoga and spin classes, a rock climbing wall and indoor and outdoor pools.

Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda: Miches, Dominican Republic

Club Med will be opening a new resort on the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic in December 2019. The brand’s first Exclusive Collection in the Americas, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is located about 60 miles northwest of Punta Cana and is enveloped by natural beaches. The area is also home to other outdoor attractions, including a bay for whale watching, a nature reserve with waterfalls and Montaña Redonda (Rounded Mountain), which offers panoramic views. Couples can find peace in the resort’s adults-only section, while younger travelers can enjoy the property’s children’s clubs.

Hotel Bennett: Charleston, South Carolina

Situated within the bustling shopping district of King Street by Marion Square, the original home of The Citadel, Hotel Bennett opened in January 2019. It houses 179 rooms and suites with upscale decor, local artwork and amenities, such as minibars and pedestal tubs with separate showers. Book a room with lounge access for views of King Street and free food and drinks throughout the day in a private area. Other noteworthy hotel features include a heated rooftop pool, a French patisserie and the two-story, Southern-style Gabrielle restaurant.

Kimpton Fitzroy London: London

Located in a 19th-century structure along a block of London‘s Russell Square, the Kimpton Fitzroy London opened its doors in October 2018. The boutique property features a quiet interior courtyard, a restaurant with modern seafood dishes, a bar and a coffeehouse. The property also offers Kimpton‘s signature yoga mats in every room, complimentary bikes and the option for pets to stay for free. During their stays, guests can choose from a selection of in-room literary classics written by former neighborhood residents like Charles Dickens and Virginia Woolf.

Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton: Key Largo, Florida

Scheduled for an early 2019 opening, the 13-acre, beachfront Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo — which sits roughly 70 miles southwest of Miami in the Florida Keys — provides guests with a variety of activities and luxury amenities. Take a dip in one of the property’s two pools (equipped with waterfalls), or enjoy water sports like paddleboarding and kayaking right off the beach. Visitors can also snorkel or scuba dive world-renowned coral reefs and shipwrecks. After an active day, travelers can nosh on Caribbean-Creole cuisine at the on-site Calusa restaurant, grab a drink at the Tiki Bar or hang out in their room. Each accommodation comes outfitted with a private balcony, a 50-inch TV and a minifridge. Plus, the hotel’s director of pet relations will ensure all vacationers with dogs have everything they need while bedding down here.

Brach: Paris

The Brach hotel opened in Paris‘ 16th arrondissement in October 2018. What was once a postal building in the 1970s is now a spacious glasshouse with a mix of modernist design and 1930s-style architecture. The hotel’s sports and health club — modeled after the boxing clubs of the 1930s — contains a Himalayan salt cave, as well as a sauna, a steam room and a lap pool. Some suites come equipped with private terraces that overlook the Eiffel Tower, but guests staying in any room can enjoy panoramic skyline vistas from the rooftop urban garden.

West Elm Hotel: Indianapolis

West Elm is opening its first hotel on downtown Indianapolis‘ Massachusetts Avenue in late 2019. The property will join a food hall, a movie theater, shops, dining venues and fitness boutiques in the city’s newly developed Bottleworks District (named for its location inside a former Coca-Cola bottling plant). The West Elm Hotel itself will reside on the top two floors of a historic administration building and will feature 146 rooms, each with a full bar, a desk and a music system. The building will also offer a restaurant and a rooftop bar. West Elm says it will custom-make 80 percent of the hotel’s furniture and decor, taking inspiration from the city. These items will become new West Elm offerings that customers can purchase online.

Experimental Chalet: Verbier, Switzerland

Welcoming guests since December 2018, the Experimental Chalet’s main draw is its location in Verbier, though it also appeals to travelers who are not in town to off-piste ski, hang glide or paraglide. The hotel, which sits approximately 90 miles southeast of Geneva, is home to a cocktail bar, a nightclub and a restaurant that’s affiliated with famed Parisian chef Gregory Marchand. The eatery serves hearty Alpine fare made with fresh-caught fish. Most accommodations offer Jacuzzis and terraces with views of Mont Blanc or Grand Combin, one of the highest peaks in the Alps.

Origin Lexington: Lexington, Kentucky

If you’re headed to horse country, check out the new Origin Lexington hotel within Lexington’s popular shopping complex, The Summit at Fritz Farm. Opening in spring 2019, the 120-room, boutique property will be the only hotel at The Summit and will offer amenities like loaner bikes, a gym, stationary bikes for guest rooms, a water bottle filling station and loft-style suites. At the on-site dining establishment, The Still Restaurant and Bar, you can sample local bourbons, try a bloody mary from a bloody mary bar (on weekends) or enjoy all-day brunch. In the larger Summit complex, you’ll have access to additional amenities like The Barn (an artisan food hall), the Keeneland Pop-Up Shop, a Shake Shack and a World of Beer, which offers more than 50 craft beers on tap.

Espacio Hotel: Honolulu

For the ultimate in luxury and service, hang your hat at the Espacio Hotel. Opening in summer 2019, this Hawaiian property, which sits across the street from Kuhio Beach in Honolulu‘s bustling Waikiki neighborhood, offers nine three-bedroom suites that each take up one floor. There will also be a rooftop infinity pool, a restaurant and a spa. Every accommodation comes with its own private butler and boasts high-end features like an Italian marble bathroom, a Jacuzzi on a private lanai, a dry sauna and a fully equipped kitchen. What’s more, all guests enjoy complimentary use of a luxury rental car during their stay.

Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest: Budapest, Hungary

The 110-room Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest is scheduled to open in Budapest by the end of 2019. The property was previously the Brudern House, a 20th-century shopping arcade known for its art nouveau design. The new hotel will pull inspiration from the former venue, incorporating elements from Moorish, Oriental and Gothic styles. The property sits within walking distance of the Danube River and features elegant rooms with marble bathrooms, Nespresso coffee makers and minifridges. Outside the rooms, guests can grab Hungarian dishes and coffee throughout the day at the Patisserie & Café or savor international cuisine at the Brasserie & Bar.

Asbury Ocean Club: Asbury Park, New Jersey

Headed to the Jersey shore this year? The new Asbury Ocean Club is set to open by the beach in summer 2019. A combination of residences and a 54-room, boutique hotel, Asbury Ocean Club offers guests a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces. Visitors can break a sweat in the fitness center, play billiards in a lounge or unwind on a large oceanfront terrace with a pool, a bar, an outdoor fireplace and a garden pavilion with a reflecting pool. Rooms boast high ceilings and offer ocean or garden views, as well as tablets that guests can use to place room service orders.

Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere: Vienna

This Andaz outpost, slated to open its doors in Vienna in April 2019, is inspired by the life of Prince Eugene of Savoy, an avid art collector and developer. The property showcases contemporary art and design inside each of its 303 rooms and suites. Standard amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, complimentary minibars full of snacks and nonalcoholic drinks, rain showers, tea kettles and coffee makers. After a restful night’s sleep, guests can dine on meat-focused dishes at Eugen 21, sit for a more casual meal at Cyclist or sip cocktails and take in gorgeous views at the rooftop bar. All three venues incorporate locally sourced ingredients in their menu items.

The Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Seattle

Part of a mixed-use property in Seattle‘s Belltown neighborhood, The Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown is scheduled to open in April 2019. Inside each room, guests will find wooden floors, marble countertops, a Keurig coffee maker and a 49-inch flat-screen TV. Plus, visitors have access to the on-site Currant Bistro, which serves coffee, pastries and breakfast sandwiches in the morning and regionally sourced fare the rest of the day. But perhaps the property’s best attribute is its location; it sits within walking distance of Amazon’s headquarters and can’t-miss attractions like Pike Place Market and the Space Needle.

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton: Malé, Maldives

If you’re looking for seclusion, this Maldives hotel may be the spot for you. Located in Emboodhoo Lagoon on the private Emma Fushi Island, SAii Lagoon Maldives is only accessible by boat. The hotel, which will start welcoming guests in August 2019, offers visitors the choice of rooms or beachfront or overwater villas with lagoon or ocean views. All accommodations come outfitted with waterfall showers, furnished balconies or decks, minibars and coffee makers. When hunger strikes, venture to bean/Co for coffee and pastries, Mr Tomyam for pizza or noodles, the beachfront Miss Olive Oyl for fresh seafood or Café del Mar for Mediterranean dishes with a Spanish and Asian flair. Or, walk across the adjacent footbridge to The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives for additional dining options. Don’t forget to save time for water activities like scuba diving, snorkeling and windsurfing.

The Source Hotel and Market Hall: Denver

Head west to experience The Source Hotel and Market Hall, which opened in September 2018. Constructed in the 1880s, the building was once the site of a historic Denver foundry building. Now, the complex is home to an artisan market, two breweries, a beer garden, a rooftop pool and 100 rooms and suites. Each light and airy accommodation features high ceilings, and some boast views of downtown Denver or the hotel’s courtyard. Plus, every guest receives a free beer sample at check-in. For those who’ve worked up an appetite, the property offers three restaurants, including one helmed by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

Park Hyatt Jakarta: Jakarta, Indonesia

Travelers who plan on visiting Jakarta should consider staying at the Park Hyatt Jakarta. Opening in mid-2019, the hotel occupies the top 17 floors of the 37-story MNC Media Tower and sits within 2 miles of attractions like the National Monument and the National Gallery of Indonesia. Back at the property, guests will find an outdoor pool with a sun deck and city vistas, as well as a spa, a fitness center and a variety of indoor and outdoor dining options. This Park Hyatt outpost even hosts a DJ every weekend. When it’s time to retire for the night, visitors can retreat to one of the hotel’s 221 rooms or suites. All accommodations showcase Indonesian materials and feature marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs and media hubs.

Celino South Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

In spring 2019, Ocean Drive’s historic Park Central Hotel will transform into the new Celino South Beach, a Small Luxury Hotels of the World-affiliated property designed to recreate the glamourous feel of 1940s Miami Beach. The majority of the hotel’s 132 rooms will boast ocean views. The property will also offer a variety of wellness services, including in-room cycling and manicures, massages and personal training. Additionally, guests will have access to Lifestyle Ambassadors, who can provide guidance about what to see and do in the area. Other key features include a rooftop pool, a library, free loaner bicycles, a bar and two eateries, one of which will serve Spanish tapas.

Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort: La Romana, Dominican Republic

The Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Family Resort — which opened in November 2018 roughly 40 miles southwest of Punta Cana — offers plenty of opportunities to soak up some sun. Guests can hang out on Bayahibe Beach or lounge by one of four pools. What’s more, younger travelers can take advantage of kids and teens clubs and a playground. The property also houses a variety of eateries that serve everything from pizzas to gourmet French cuisine. And inside the 412 accommodations, vacationers will find garden- or ocean-facing balconies and terraces, as well as satellite TVs, stocked minibars and clock radios.

The Bristol Hotel: Bristol, Virginia

Formerly a prominent 1920s office building known as the Executive Plaza, the new pet-friendly Bristol Hotel maintains much of the structure’s original architecture. Design elements include exposed brick with original pressed lettering, display windows and arched entryways. In fact, even the original hand-crank elevator is on display in the lobby. The hotel, which opened in the small Tennessee-Virginia border city of Bristol in October 2018, is home to the city’s first rooftop bar. Before enjoying cocktails and Great Smoky Mountain panoramas at the bar, guests can partake in banjo lessons or curated hikes along the Appalachian Trail. Country music fans will also want to visit the adjacent Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

Holiday Inn Express Farroupilha: Farroupilha, Brazil

The Holiday Inn Express Farroupilha, which opened in October 2018, is conveniently located at the crossroads of multiple highways in southern Brazil’s Serra Gaúcha region. Designed to provide guests with everything they need and nothing they don’t, the property offers fitness and business centers, free daily breakfast, a 24-hour convenience store and modern rooms with sitting areas and minifridges. Save time for exploring Farroupilha’s abundant shops; the city’s seven malls help make it the largest shopping destination in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Live! by Loews — Arlington, TX: Arlington, Texas

Located between Globe Life Park in Arlington (home of the Texas Rangers) and AT&T Stadium (where the Dallas Cowboys play) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Live! by Loews — Arlington, TX is set to open in August 2019. A joint project from Loews Hotels, the Texas Rangers and Live! (a collection of branded entertainment districts, casinos and hotels in cities across the U.S.), the property will feature a contemporary glass tower with 302 rooms and suites. Additionally, the hotel will offer amenities like a brewery, a restaurant, a coffee bar, an event lawn, a rooftop terrace and an infinity pool.

Kinkára: San José, Costa Rica

Immerse yourself in nature while glamping at Kinkára. Opened in October 2018, this Costa Rican retreat in Pérez Zeledón (a secluded canton about 95 miles southeast of central San José) caters to guests who want to unplug from the daily stresses of life and reconnect with nature. The property hosts activities like guided meditation, yoga, sound baths, indigenous cocoa ceremonies, hiking and waterfall swims. What’s more, you’ll enjoy curated farm-to-table cuisine and stay in a spacious, private tent with locally made furnishings, plush bathrobes and USB charging pods.

The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton: Asheville, North Carolina

Situated inside a former steel workshop in Asheville, The Foundry Hotel Asheville occupies three historic buildings, as well as several new structures. The boutique hotel, which opened in November 2018, showcases artifacts from the original foundry building. It also offers modern amenities like a bocce lawn, fire pits and a Tesla house car that shuttles guests to locations across downtown Asheville and the River Arts District. For meals, visitors can dine at the on-site restaurant, which serves cuisine centered on African-American culinary traditions. And when it’s time to bed down for the night, travelers can retreat to one of the property’s rooms or suites. Each accommodation features contemporary decor with vintage touches and comes equipped with a Nespresso coffee maker, free Wi-Fi access and a stocked minibar.

Santarena Hotel: Las Catalinas, Costa Rica

Making its debut in early 2019, the Santarena Hotel provides visitors a place to relax near northwestern Costa Rica‘s gorgeous beaches. The car-free town of Las Catalinas features plazas, shops and eateries, as well as proximity to vast forests with hiking and bike trails. The property’s design pays tribute to Havana‘s and Cartagena, Colombia’s grand mansions. On-site amenities will include a rooftop lounge, an outdoor pool and three dining venues that will serve everything from baked goods to gourmet cuisine. All 45 rooms will offer king-sized beds and wooden floors. Most accommodations will also come outfitted with private balconies that overlook the Pacific Ocean.

avid hotel Oklahoma City – Quail Springs: Oklahoma City

Unveiled in August 2018, this 87-room property by Oklahoma City‘s Quail Springs Mall is IHG Hotels‘ first hotel in its new avid hotels brand. The brand focuses on four key areas: rooms that promote sound sleep, high-quality breakfasts, modern technology and a commitment to providing accommodations that are “just right” upon check-in. At the avid hotel Oklahoma City – Quail Springs, travelers can expect complimentary daily breakfast and free Wi-Fi access, plus in-room perks like minifridges and blackout shades. Guests also have access to an outdoor pool and a 24-hour market with drinks, snacks and toiletries.

The Dixon, Tower Bridge, Autograph Collection: London

Once the location of the Tower Bridge Magistrates Court and a police station, the building that houses The Dixon dates back to 1906. Today, it features curated artwork that tells the stories of London’s past and present. The hotel’s interior includes restored cells, courthouse furniture and old cell keys transformed into artwork. Plus, this Autograph Collection outpost houses a bar, a cafe, a restaurant and 193 accommodations with smart TVs, minibars and feather beds. The Dixon is scheduled to open in early 2019 and sits within walking distance of Tower Bridge‘s southern entrance.

Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown: Atlanta

Opened in December 2018, the dog-friendly Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown is located in Atlanta‘s trendy Midtown neighborhood. Guests can hop on a complimentary Canopy Bike to explore the immediate area, traverse the Atlanta BeltLine’s multiuse trails or ride to Piedmont Park, which sits a couple of miles away. Each room offers a canopy headboard inspired by “Gone With the Wind” (it is Georgia, after all), a refrigerated drawer and a Nespresso coffee machine. What’s more, every floor features a filtered spring water station. Once travelers have worked up an appetite, they can head to Xhibit Studio Kitchen & Bar for a Southern-inspired snack or meal. The restaurant also hosts complimentary evening tastings.

The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The all-inclusive Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real is a superb option for both romantic getaways and family vacations. The property — which opened in Punta Cana’s Bávaro resort area in December 2018 — offers spacious accommodations, including suites with direct pool access. On-site activities range from treatments at the MAIA Signature SPA by Natura Bissé to water yoga to art classes. And for little ones, there’s a water park with waterslides and tipping buckets. The resort is also home to multiple dining establishments, such as a cevicheria, an Asian fusion restaurant, a buffet-style marketplace and a steakhouse. For additional options, travelers can visit the adjacent Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort or The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Playa del Carmen: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

At the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Playa del Carmen, you can take your pick of relaxing on a nearby stretch of sand, exploring local archaeological ruins, partying at a nightclub, perusing the shops lining La Quinta Avenida or hopping on a ferry to Cozumel. Back at the hotel, which started welcoming guests in November 2018, you’ll find 57 suites equipped with minifridges, microwaves and flat-screen TVs. This Playa del Carmen hotel’s rates also cover in-suite Wi-Fi access, daily breakfast and use of an outdoor pool and a fitness center. Plus, kids always eat for free here. Looking for more hotel inspiration? Explore the U.S. News 2019 Best Hotels rankings »

