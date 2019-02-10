10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Countries Seen to Have the Best Public Health Care Systems Developed countries use various approaches to provide universal coverage. Some rely on the government, as in a single-payer approach. Other nations depend on private insurers…

Countries Seen to Have the Best Public Health Care Systems

Developed countries use various approaches to provide universal coverage. Some rely on the government, as in a single-payer approach. Other nations depend on private insurers and a third group of countries, such as the U.S., have a mixture of both.

A Pew study published last fall found that 6 in 10 Americans now say that it is the federal government’s responsibility to guarantee health care coverage for all Americans. Yet the debate over the approach needed to provide coverage has been roiling U.S. politics for years, and that debate will play a prominent role in that country’s 2020 elections.

Being seen as having a well-developed public health system is one of nine attributes used to develop the Quality of Life sub-ranking in the 2019 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 80 countries on 75 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to have the best public health systems. The U.S. ranks 19th.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom’s Best Health Care System Rank: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

Australia

Australia’s Best Health Care System Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

Netherlands

Netherlands‘ Best Health Care System Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

Germany

Germany’s Best Health Care System Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

Denmark

Denmark’s Best Health Care System Rank: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

Canada

Canada’s Best Health Care System Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

Switzerland

Switzerland’s Best Health Care System Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

Sweden

Sweden’s Best Health Care System Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

Norway

Norway’s Best Health Care System Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

Finland

Finland’s Best Health Care System Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

