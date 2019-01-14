Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

An airport lounge can act as an oasis in a high-stress environment teeming with fellow travelers. In addition to offering a quieter atmosphere, many airport lounges also provide special perks, such as food and drinks,…

An airport lounge can act as an oasis in a high-stress environment teeming with fellow travelers. In addition to offering a quieter atmosphere, many airport lounges also provide special perks, such as food and drinks, a separate Wi-Fi network and access to customer service representatives.

Signing up for an airport lounge network membership can be pricey. But if you have the right credit card, you may be able to get access for yourself and some or all of your travel companions, often for free.

Credit Cards Offering Airport Lounge Access

Several airline and general travel credit cards offer airport lounge access for free or for a small fee. These are some of the credit card options with airport lounge access:

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express

— Centurion Card from American Express

— Chase Sapphire Reserve

— Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard

— Citi Prestige Card

— Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express

— Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express

— Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card

— Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express

— The Platinum Card from American Express

— Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express

— Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card

— United Explorer Card

— United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card

— United MileagePlus Club Card

— U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card

These cards can get you into some of the most popular airport lounge networks, including:

Admirals Club. The American Airlines lounge network has more than 50 airport lounges and offers access to more than 60 partner lounges worldwide. Select locations offer a one-day pass for $59, and new annual memberships can cost as much as $550, depending on your status with the airline. The maximum rate goes up to $650 in February 2019.

Amenities include complimentary snacks, drinks and personal travel assistance. In select locations, you may also get made-to-order specialty food and drinks, shower suites, business center access and full meals for sale.

The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard offers Admirals Club membership. To gain access, you need to show your credit card or membership credentials, a government-issued ID and a same-day boarding pass for an American or partner airlines flight. You can bring your spouse or domestic partner and children younger than 18, or two other guests, for free.

American Express lounges. The credit card issuer offers Platinum and Centurion cardholders complimentary access to The Centurion Lounge and International American Express Lounge locations — the exclusive lounge network doesn’t allow memberships or day passes for other travelers. In total, there are eight locations in the U.S. and about a dozen abroad.

Some amenities are only available in certain locations, but all Centurion Lounges offer seasonal menus, cocktails, spirits and wine, Wi-Fi, semiprivate workspaces and concierge service. Some locations also provide family rooms, spa service and shower suites.

To get in, you need to provide your invite-only Centurion Card from American Express, The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express; a boarding pass confirming same-day travel; and a government-issued ID. You can bring up to two guests with you at no charge, and additional guests can enter with a $50 day pass.

Delta Sky Club. Delta Air Lines has more than 50 lounge locations, primarily in the U.S. Membership starts at $545 or 54,500 miles per year, or you can pay $50-per-month installments. At Delta Sky Club lounges, you get access to food and drinks, Wi-Fi, entertainment, flight assistance, showers (select locations) and business centers (select locations).

Credit card holders have a few options to get access to the network’s lounges:

— Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express: You and up to two guests can gain access at a rate of $29 per person. You would also need a same-day ticket on a flight operated by Delta.

— Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express: You can get access, for $29 per person, for you and up to two guests. You would need a same-day ticket on a flight operated by Delta.

— Delta Reserve Credit Card from American Express: You get complimentary access when traveling on flights marketed by Delta and booked and operated by Delta or WestJet. If you’re traveling with a Delta partner, you can get in for $29 per visit. You can also bring up to two guests, or your spouse or domestic partner and any kids younger than 21, for $29 per person.

— The Platinum Card from American Express: You get complimentary access when you have a same-day ticket on a Delta-operated flight or a Delta-marketed WestJet flight booked through Delta. You may bring up to two guests for an undisclosed fee.

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express: You get complimentary access when you have a same-day ticket on a Delta-operated flight or a Delta-marketed WestJet flight booked through Delta. You may bring up to two guests with you for an undisclosed fee.

Priority Pass. Priority Pass is one of the largest airport lounge networks, with more than 1,200 lounges worldwide. In addition to independent lounges including The Club, Plaza Premium Lounge and Escape Lounges, you also get access to some airline-owned lounges, including Alaska Lounge, Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, Air France lounge and KLM Crown Lounge.

Each lounge is different, but many provide complimentary refreshments, Wi-Fi, restrooms and other facilities. In some airports, you can get a credit on your bill for you and one guest at participating airport restaurants.

If you’re paying for a Priority Pass membership, it can cost $99, $299 or $429 each year, depending on the level of access you want. But complimentary access to network lounges is available with these credit cards:

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express: You and up to two guests can access network lounges for no charge. After that, the standard guest fee for the lounge applies.

— Chase Sapphire Reserve: You get unlimited complimentary access for you and up to two guests. You would be charged $27 each per additional guest.

— Citi Prestige Card: You and up to two guests get complimentary access to lounges in the network. Additional guests can join you at $27 per guest.

— Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card: You receive 10 complimentary passes each membership year. After that, you would pay the standard guest fee for the lounge.

— Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: All lounge visits are complimentary for you and up to two guests per visit. Additional guests incur the standard guest fee for the lounge.

— The Platinum Card from American Express: You and up to two guests can visit lounges at no charge. After that, the standard guest fee for the lounge applies.

— Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card: You can visit any lounge with up to two guests for free. Additional guests can join you at the standard guest fee for the lounge.

— U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card: You get a Priority Pass Select membership valid for 12 months. The first four visits are free for you and up to four guests total. Each subsequent visit costs $27 per person.

Keep in mind that each lounge can have different terms. Some, for instance, may not allow free guests, even if your credit card offers it. Also, with so many credit cards offering membership, you may run into crowding issues, says Mero Geesey, owner of FlywithPoints.com, which helps cardholders book travel using points. “Some lounges will put up signs saying that, due to capacity controls, we’re not accepting Priority Pass members at the moment,” he says.

United Club. The United Airlines lounge network has more than 45 locations and also offers access to Star Alliance and Copa Club lounges around the world. You can purchase a one-time pass for $59 per person or get an annual membership for as much as $550 or 70,000 miles, depending on your status with the airline, plus an initiation fee of $50 or 7,000 miles.

Lounges offer a variety of amenities, including beverages and light snacks, Wi-Fi, printer access and agent assistance with your flight.

If you want free access to United Club lounges, you can get it with three credit cards:

— United Explorer Card: This card gives you two complimentary passes each year, deposited directly into your MileagePlus account.

— United MileagePlus Explorer Business Card: You receive two complimentary passes each year in your MileagePlus account.

— United MileagePlus Club Card: You have unlimited complimentary access to United Club and participating partner lounges.

To enter the lounge, you need a same-day boarding pass for travel on a flight with United, a Star Alliance airline or other contracted partner. If you’re visiting a United Club lounge, you can bring one other adult and any dependent children younger than 21, or up to two other guests with you for free. Additional guests are charged $59 per person. If you’re using your membership to visit a Star Alliance partner lounge, you can bring one guest for free.

How to Choose the Right Credit Card With Airport Lounge Access

Credit cards with airport lounge access typically charge annual fees, with some as high as $450 to $550, which may have you questioning whether lounge access is worth the cost. It’s important to consider how often you fly and how much value you’d get.

Valerie Joy Wilson, travel journalist and founder of the Trusted Travel Girl blog, travels regularly and loves getting a bite of food and a water bottle to go. “This benefit really pays for itself, in my opinion,” she says. “It makes me feel better about splurging on the cards that gain me lounge access.”

As you consider which card to get, note that some credit cards offer access to only one lounge network. Geesey says, to make sure you pick the right one, take a look at your travel patterns. Consider whether you typically travel domestically or internationally and if you tend to fly with a particular airline.

Wilson says if you fly regularly with an airline, having access to that airline’s branded lounge can be helpful. “You can utilize the benefits of the agents for your airline to help you change flights and (handle) delays and cancellations.”

