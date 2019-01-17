Understand the Difference Between a B.A. and B.S. Degree

Picking a college major can be a daunting task for many students. But once students settle on a major they may be faced with another decision: choosing between a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor…

But once students settle on a major they may be faced with another decision: choosing between a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science degree. While some colleges only have B.A. or B.S. programs in certain disciplines, others offer both options.

To help students make that choice, experts say they should consider their long-term goals. Generally, a B.A. focuses on the humanities while a B.S. emphasizes science and math, notes Ellen Schendel, assistant vice president for academic affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

“I think a lot of this becomes about what the student wants to learn and how they want to use their education once they graduate, and how they want to tell their story about who they are,” Schendel says, adding the type of degree can shape a student’s future career path.

What Is the Difference Between a B.A. and B.S.?

A B.A. degree is reflective of the liberal arts tradition guiding many colleges, Schendel says, which emphasizes philosophy, literature, history, social sciences, art and foreign language study. While a B.A. isn’t devoid of math and science, it doesn’t have the same emphasis on these subjects as a B.S.

Depending on the field, a B.A. or B.S. option can set students on different career tracks, says Mark Robbins, professor and psychology department chair at the University of Rhode Island.

For example, he notes that psychology majors in the B.A. degree option often go into counseling, while those who earn a B.S. tend to focus on research. For a student interested in earning a Ph.D. in psychology, a B.S. is a practical first step, Robbins notes, as that option will enhance understanding of statistics and research methods more than a B.A.

Another example of how B.A. and B.S. degree options differ is illustrated by the University of Colorado–Boulder, which explains the different tracks in its computer science program on its website. For computer science students interested in becoming engineers, the CU website steers students to the B.S., whereas the B.A. option is for those interested in the field “who don’t identify as engineers.”

Both tracks produce graduates with desired skills, says James W.C. White, interim dean of arts and sciences at CU–Boulder. White says employers are unlikely to split hairs over the degree type, and that “it’s far more important when you apply for a job to make sure your employer knows what classes you’ve taken and what background you have because that will make a difference.”

White says a bachelor’s degree itself matters more than the initials that come attached to it, and while a B.A. tends to incorporate a broader sweep of academia, the B.S. is more focused. He says both degree options offer value to employers depending on what they are seeking.

“Do you want somebody who has a broad-based education? Or would you like to have somebody who has really drilled down deeply? That’s really an employer decision,” White says.

Schendel says the differences between a B.A. and a B.S. aren’t vast, which she attributes to how “disciplines have grown and changed and become more complicated.”

She notes, for example, that GVSU’s writing major has both a B.A. and a B.S. option. The main difference is three courses. For the B.A. option, those three courses are in foreign language study, whereas the B.S. shifts students into classes to build math skills. She feels the focus of that coursework is representative of the differences between the two degree options at many colleges.

“It’s really not a huge difference in many cases,” Schendel says.

The reason those lines have blurred, White says, is because “there’s really no national standard” for a B.A. or a B.S., allowing colleges to determine what type of degree to award.

He adds that, adhering to a liberal arts tradition, CU–Boulder offers more B.A. than B.S. programs. But that doesn’t mean B.A. programs are entirely for the arts, he notes, highlighting the chemistry major at Colorado, which offers only a B.A. option, despite being inherently focused on science.

Robbins says students are unlikely to be shut out of a job opportunity based on the choice of a B.A. vs. a B.S. degree. The CU–Boulder website also reflects that point, noting “demand for graduates with computer science skills is so high that employers are not making a distinction” between B.A. and B.S. degrees, and that technology jobs will have a high need for years to come.

Which Degree Program Is Better: B.A. or B.S.?

Kristi Wold-McCormick, university registrar at CU–Boulder, offers students a historical perspective on the difference between a B.A. and a B.S. degree, and how it has evolved over the years.

“Historically, the BA degree was considered the premiere degree, and at some institutions is still the primary or only degree awarded regardless of major or concentration. This is likely more prevalent at ‘prestigious’ private institutions. As colleges and student bodies became more diversified in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, prompted by things like the Morrill Act (which established many state universities), the industrial revolution and the GI Bill, the BS degree became more common, especially in fields such as engineering, agriculture and business. Again, these disciplines tend to be more science-oriented and thus, the BS degree makes sense,” Wold-McCormick wrote in an email.

She suggests students who are unsure of which degree to pursue should take a close look at the curriculum to inform that decision.

“I think students are best advised to look at the overall quality and content of the curriculum offered by an institution more so than the degree awarded. Neither the BA or BS should be viewed as superior to the other. Rather, they should be viewed as … comparable or equal in quality with a slightly different focus based on the student’s academic experience,” Wold-McCormick says.

