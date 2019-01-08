New Year, New Home: Clever Tricks to Rejuvenate Your Home’s Interior

Year after year when January rolls around, Americans painstakingly put together a list of resolutions for the New Year focused on everything from health and wellness to finances and self-improvement. While many people concentrate on…

Year after year when January rolls around, Americans painstakingly put together a list of resolutions for the New Year focused on everything from health and wellness to finances and self-improvement. While many people concentrate on external factors, we often forget to look to the very spaces where the majority of our time is spent — the home.

When making a New Year’s resolution list, home improvements aimed at improving health and well-being are typically left off the list, but here are a few ways that your living space can actually enhance your life.

Rethink your layout. A little legwork can go a long way to completely freshen up and transform the look of any room. Whether it’s moving the sofa, reorganizing plants or swapping out accent furniture, this form of renovation won’t cost a penny and allows you to recreate any room in your house. Switching around existing furniture and mixing and matching decor are minor changes that can go a long way.

Bring nature in. A little pop of color can give your home the fresh revival it has been looking for, and plants are a cost-efficient way to bring your home to life — quite literally. The 2018 National Gardening Survey from GardenResearch.com reports that 30 percent of all homes have at least one houseplant, with that number likely to rise in the future due to the many health benefits of incorporating greenery in the living space. Besides making a home look more polished, biophilic designs and touches can have tremendous health benefits due to their positive impact on air quality and noise control, as well as enhanced creativity and reduced stress.

Make over the entrance. The entrance to your home is the first impression for guests, so make it a good one. A fresh look in the foyer is an easy but effective way to make your home look good as new, whether it’s adding a new entryway table with some decorations or painting the front door with a vibrant color. Finish the entrance makeover with a colorful doormat and new light fixtures and get ready to walk into what feels like a brand-new home.

Give a room a four-wall facelift. A fresh coat of paint is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your home and make it feel new again. Utilizing a light, neutral color such as cream, gray or beige will make a room feel more expansive and give you that new year vibe you’re going for. If you’re feeling a bit more outgoing, add an accent wall or hints of coral, which is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2019 in the “living coral” shade. As an alternative to getting your hands dirty, a luxury wallpaper, such as those offered by Graham & Brown, is another perfect way to give a room a new look. Once the walls have a new color, spruce them up with a modern painting to give the room that extra character you’ve been looking for.

Keep minimalism in mind. While you may feel the pressure to get multiple brand-new objects to spruce up a room, sometimes the best course of action is to remove clutter and add one simple item instead. Your room is guaranteed to look bigger and better when it’s less cluttered. Take a note from organization expert and founder of KonMari Marie Kondo, whose Netflix show “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” is a popular source of advice that’s particularly helpful going into the new year. On her blog, Kondo suggests replacing one old item with one new item to enhance your appreciation of the New Year and to start the year feeling refreshed. She suggests that even replacing everyday items with simple joys is an easy way to infuse fresh energy into our homes and daily lives.

Giving your home a facelift doesn’t need to be hard on the wallet. In 2019, get rid of the urge to splurge and utilize these simple enhancements to improve your home and enrich your overall well-being.

