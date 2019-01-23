How to Get the Most Value Out of Roku

Streaming devices open the door for cord-cutters to watch all their content cable-free, connecting TVs to the internet and bringing the power of streaming services and other apps straight to viewers’ screens. At the front…

Streaming devices open the door for cord-cutters to watch all their content cable-free, connecting TVs to the internet and bringing the power of streaming services and other apps straight to viewers’ screens. At the front of the pack is Roku, which has long been a darling of the cord-cutting community and is known for its smooth user interface and broad compatibility with streaming apps. The company’s devices are already fairly affordable, but if you choose to tune in with a Roku of your own, you should maximize its features to take full advantage of your investment.

The first thing is to decide which type of Roku you need. The streamer’s capabilities come in three basic vehicles: as a standalone plug-and-play stick, separate streaming box or built into a smart TV. If you’re trying to save a little money, a streaming stick or box may be a better option, so you can plug right into your existing television. But if you’re looking to upgrade your whole TV experience, you can grab a Roku TV from one of the brands with which the company has partnered. Here’s how to get the most value from Roku:

— Tap into Roku’s remotes to navigate content.

— Check out the “channels” available through the menu.

— Use a Roku Stick to get streaming power in a small package.

— Connect a streamer to maximize your existing TV.

— Upgrade to a Roku TV for built-in streaming smarts.

Read on for more information about getting the most value from each option.

Tap Into Roku’s Remotes to Navigate Content

One of the things Roku is best known for is its user-friendly interface. On top of that, while many cord-cutters struggle to find a streaming device with a good remote (and some don’t have a remote at all), Roku’s sleek, compact remote has a simple button layout that makes it easy to navigate through all your content. Standard viewing controls such as play, pause and fast-forward have useful buttons. There are also buttons to take you to top services such as Netflix and Hulu in one click.

Check Out the ‘Channels’ Available Through the Menu

A streaming device’s primary function is bringing streaming services to your TV. Roku calls these streaming apps “channels,” and it supports a pretty huge lineup. From bigger options such as Netflix and Sling TV to lesser-known options, Roku has a wide range of channels for viewers. Even better, many of these options are free, such as Sony Crackle and Roku’s own Roku Channel, which features a rotating library of content subscription-free. Especially if you’re on a tight budget, having access to these free or low-cost entertainment options can help shave down your monthly television spending.

Use a Roku Stick to Get Streaming Power in a Small Package

Roku is known for its plug-and-play options, and its most compact are its streaming sticks. The Roku Streaming Stick+ and the standard Roku Streaming Stick are similar on the whole. Both are small plug-in streamers that will bring the smarts of Roku to any compatible TV. The main differences are in streaming quality and wireless range, but they’re both pretty affordable as far as streaming devices go.

— Roku Streaming Stick. This portable little streamer offers all the features Roku is known for in a portable package and has a remote that allows for voice control. Cost: $49.99.

— Roku Streaming Stick+. The more expensive of Roku’s sticks connects to routers that are farther away from your TV and supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR streaming. Cost: $59.99.

Connect a Streamer to Maximize Your Existing TV

Beyond its small streaming sticks, Roku offers other box-style streamers that connect to any compatible TV. From the wallet-friendly Roku Express to the full-featured Roku Ultra, there’s a streamer for most budgets.

— Roku Express. This basic streamer connects via HDMI and streams in 1080p. Cost: $29.99.

— Roku Express+. An option to plug in with an A/V cable composite port gives this streamer an edge on its simpler version. Cost: $35.

— Roku Premiere. Designed for high-quality visuals, this option supports 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Cost: $39.99.

— Roku Premiere+. This streamer includes all the features of the standard Premiere, but adds voice control to its remote for more navigation options. Cost: $49.99

— Roku Ultra. The most feature-heavy of Roku’s external streaming options, this total-package streamer includes a remote with voice control and the option to plug in headphones for private audio, as well as expansion options for additional storage. Cost: $99.99.

Upgrade to a Roku TV for Built-in Streaming Smarts

If you want all your content in one place, a smart TV with Roku built in can be a great option. Many top TV brands, such as TCL, Philips and Sharp, offer models with Roku, so if you’re looking to buy a new TV, check out whether the brand you’re looking at offers a Roku version. Most will cost you at least a few hundred dollars, but having all your content in one place and taking advantage of a slick new smart TV can add a lot of value to your entertainment experience.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your whole entertainment setup or simply want to add some streaming smarts to your current TV, Roku has plenty of affordable options. Strong app compatibility and a user-friendly experience make Roku’s devices some of the most popular on the market, and if you carefully choose the best option for your budget and take advantage of its best features, you’ll be able to get plenty of value from a streamer of your own.

