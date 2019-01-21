How to Get Rid of a Yeast Infection

Itchy and irritating, vaginal yeast infections are also exceedingly common. Although prevalence is difficult to determine precisely, since many women may not see a doctor about the issue, it’s estimated that more than half, and…

Itchy and irritating, vaginal yeast infections are also exceedingly common.

Although prevalence is difficult to determine precisely, since many women may not see a doctor about the issue, it’s estimated that more than half, and perhaps up to three-quarters, of women will have a yeast infection at some point in their lifetime.

This most typically involves the yeast Candida albicans, explains Dr. Molly Lepic, an OB/GYN and clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. However, clinicians say, it’s not the presence of yeast alone in the vagina, but when yeast cells multiply and cause symptoms, such as itching, irritation and discharge, that characterize a yeast infection.

Yeast Infection Symptoms

Besides discomfort or irritation and itchiness, there are a number of symptoms that may occur with a yeast infection:

— Discharge: “The cottage cheese-type of discharge is one that patients will commonly describe — it’s sort of a clumpy, white discharge,” says Dr. Wendy Parnell, an OB/GYN at Medical City Dallas. “It’s not always present with a yeast infection,” she notes. But it’s frequently linked with this issue; and some women experience a watery discharge.

— Vaginal soreness or pain

— Burning when peeing or during sex

— Redness or swelling of not only the vagina but the vulva, which surrounds the outside of the vagina

Diagnosis

Experts caution against self-diagnosis — particularly for women who have never had a yeast infection — since similar symptoms can be seen with various other health problems. That includes anything from an allergic reaction to skin conditions like dermatitis to STDs. “Vaginal discharge could be a sexually transmitted infection (chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomonas) or a bacterial infection,” says Dr. Mitchell Linder, an OB/GYN at the University of Rochester Medical Center. See your doctor to rule out other possible medical causes and for a proper diagnosis, especially when symptoms persist. It may not be clear whether you have a yeast infection or over-the-counter antifungal treatments don’t work.

To diagnose a yeast infection, your doctor may ask you questions related to your medical history, perform a pelvic exam and test vaginal discharge, Mayo Clinic notes: “Your doctor may send a sample of vaginal fluid for testing to determine the type of fungus causing the yeast infection. Identifying the fungus can help your doctor prescribe more effective treatment for recurrent yeast infections.”

Yeast Infection Treatments

What’s done to address a yeast infection depends on how severe symptoms are and the persistence or frequency of the issue — including whether a woman has experienced multiple infections, or if this is the first.

Medications used to treat yeast infections typically come from an antifungal class of drugs called azoles, and vary from one- to three- to seven-day regimens. These yeast infection treatments are available in various forms, including tablets taken by mouth, as well as creams, ointments and suppositories.

For a single, uncomplicated infection, an over-the-counter antifungal medication, like Monistat, may be sufficient.

OTC and prescription medications include:

— Miconazole (Monistat)

— Clotrimazole

— Butoconazole (Gynazole)

— Fluconazole (Diflucan)

Diflucan is typically prescribed as a single-dose tablet — taken once — to treat a yeast infection. Patients who have recurrent yeast infections — those experiencing four or more per year — or who haven’t responded well to treatment, are sometimes put on an extended course of medication. “I would treat them with Diflucan — one tablet, every three days — to complete a total of three tablets,” Parnell says. “And in those who are experiencing significant recurrence, we may even extend that treatment for several months, in terms of trying to eradicate the vagina of that yeast.”

Factors ranging from the type of yeast to whether a woman is pregnant must also be considered to assess risk and what treatments are most appropriate. For some patients not responsive to other medication, boric acid suppositories may be recommended. “Those are placed vaginally every night for a total of 14 nights,” Parnell says. Mayo Clinic cautions the capsules “may be fatal if taken orally and is used only to treat candida fungus that is resistant to the usual antifungal agents.”

A Note on Yeast Infection Home Remedies

While search results show many are looking online for yeast infection home remedies, experts say the data doesn’t support the hope and hype.

There are, unfortunately, many supposed remedies patients try, “from things as unique as yogurt in the vagina to peroxide-soaked tampons … (to) tea tree oils,” Parnell says.

Anecdotally, she says some patients report improvement with probiotic therapy — whether getting more of the good bacteria in their diet, through food or drink like yogurt or kombucha-fermented green tea, taken as an oral supplement or in vaginal suppository form.

But she and others clinicians emphasize that every patient is different, and there isn’t an accepted evidence-base to support using probiotics for treatment or prevention of yeast infections. “There hasn’t been any demonstrated study that says definitively that probiotics do help decrease the risk of yeast infections,” Lepic says. “So that’s something I encourage patients to talk to their doctors about if they’re interested in trying something like that.”

While probiotics are generally thought to be safe, clinicians say yeast infection home remedies aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and may be costly, ineffective and carry risks that aren’t fully understood or appreciated.

Douching, another home remedy some women try to address yeast infections, is also discouraged along with other vaginal cleanses. That’s because it can wash away healthy bacteria, and actually increase the risk for yeast infections in doing so. “Because we get back to that good bacteria that’s in the vagina, and when we douche it sort of wipes away that good bacteria that needs to be there,” Parnell says.

Prevention

That’s not to say there aren’t other things women can do that can reduce risks for yeast infections.

Taking antibiotics kills good bacteria with the bad and can leave a woman more vulnerable to developing a yeast infection. In addition to speaking with a doctor to determine if antibiotics are necessary, in some cases where taking them consistently leads to recurrent yeast infections, it may be advisable to take medication to treat or prevent yeast infections as well while on antibiotics.

Certain medical conditions like diabetes and having a compromised immune system (whether due to medication or conditions like HIV), raise a woman’s risk of developing a yeast infection. Using certain types of birth control that contain estrogen can as well. “Some IUDs, diaphragms and spermicides — those can also increase ladies’ risk of yeast infections,” Parnell notes. So proper management of diabetes — for those with the chronic condition — is important, as well as talking with your doctor about other ways to lower your risk.

What’s more, since yeast thrive in a warm, moist environment, clinicians also advise taking preventive steps such as wearing cotton underwear, avoiding tight-fitting clothing and not staying in damp clothing, like after a workout or swim, as well as using unscented feminine hygiene products, including pads and tampons.

Experts reiterate that if symptoms persist it’s important to see a doctor for effective treatment. “These are very common complaints or concerns that women have,” Lepic says. “We see it all the time in the office.”

